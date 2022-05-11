‘Percy Jackson’ Author Attacks Fans Upset over Black Actress Playing White Character

“Percy Jackson” author Rick Riordan attacked fans on Tuesday who apparently criticized the casting of actress Leah Jeffries, who is black, as Annabeth Chase in the upcoming Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Some “Percy Jackson” fans have allegedly expressed their dismay over Jeffries playing being cast, because the actress is not the same skin color of the character as originally written in Riordan’s novels.

Riordan called out “those who have a problem with the casting of Leah Jeffries as Annabeth Chase” in a blog post, writing, “Leah brings so much energy and enthusiasm to this role, so much of Annabeth’s strength,” according to a report by Variety.

“She will be a role model for new generations of girls who will see in her the kind of hero they want to be,” the author added. “If you have a problem with this casting, however, take it up with me. You have no one else to blame.”

“Whatever else you take from this post, we should be able to agree that bullying and harassing a child online is inexcusably wrong,” Riordan said. “As strong as Leah is, as much as we have discussed the potential for this kind of reaction and the intense pressure this role will bring, the negative comments she has received online are out of line. They need to stop. Now.”

Jeffries spoke earlier this week about the controversy and said her TikTok account has since been “banned.”

Disney’s open casting calls for the series followed the company’s policy on nondiscrimination, Variety reported.

“You are upset/disappointed/frustrated/angry because a Black actor has been cast to play a character who was described as white in the books… You are judging her appropriateness for this role solely and exclusively on how she looks,” Riordan lamented.

“She is a Black girl playing someone who was described in the books as white. Friends, that is racism,” the author asserted.

Jeffries is not the only non-white actor recently cast to portray popular Disney characters who are traditionally cast with white actors.

Last year, actress Rachel Zegler was cast as Snow White in Disney’s live-action adaptation of the classic fairytale, Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs.

In 2019, actress Halle Bailey was cast as Ariel in the Disney live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. That same year, actor and LGBTQ activist Billy Porter was cast for the role of the Fairy Godmother in James Corden’s live-action movie musical Cinderella.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.