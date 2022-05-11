Video: Madonna Launches NFT Featuring Naked Avatar of Herself to Benefit Bail Fund

Madonna is the latest celebrity to join the NFT craze and is using the project to raise money for a national bail fund that springs people from jail.

The 63-year-old Material Girl has teamed up with the artist known as Beeple to create a trio of environmentally themed digital video pieces featuring a naked Madonna avatar giving birth to various objects, including a giant tree and a robot centipede.

“We set out to create something that is absolutely and utterly connected to the idea of creation and motherhood,” Madonna said in a video conversation with Beeple that she posted to her Twitter account.

“I’m doing what women have been doing since the beginning of time, which is giving birth. But on a more existential level, I’m giving birth to art and creativity, and we would be lost without both.”

Since the beginning of time……..ὄ🌎 Leaning into a new virtual world with @beeple Check back here on Wednesday May 11 at 3pm PST / 6pm EST for the nativity. NFTs dropping on @superrare. All proceeds to benefit these organizations: @NationalBailOut@vday @voices_org_ua pic.twitter.com/ab2RkP47kv — Madonna (@Madonna) May 9, 2022

Madonna said all proceeds from the sale of the NFTs will benefit three charities including National Bail Out, a black-centric fund that raises money to pay the bails of people in jail.

Bail funds have become increasingly controversial since they can be used to release dangerous and violent individuals back onto the streets before they face trial. Democrat politicians, including Kamala Harris, and Hollywood celebrities embraced bail funds during the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020, urging people to donate to help free rioters from jail.

A bail fund supported by BLM recently paid $100,000 to free Quintez Brown, the leftist activist charged with attempting to murder Louisville, Kentucky, mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg (D) in his campaign office.

Hollywood celebrities supported a Black Lives Matter bail fund that recently bailed out Quintez Brown, the BLM and anti-gun activist who has been charged with the attempted murder of a mayoral candidate in Louisville, Kentucky. https://t.co/lAXe94QST5 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 20, 2022

The other charities that Madonna has designated are V-Day, a charity for women and girls, and Voices of Children, which seeks to help children impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com