‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Threatened Cops for Calling Him ‘Sir’ Not ‘They’

Actor Ezra Miller gave cops a stern warning as they apprehended him in Hawaii earlier this year, telling arresting officers to get their pronouns in correct order or face legal consequences for hate crime. Addressing him as ‘sir’ not ‘they’ was the spark for the altercation.

His wrists should also be respected and not hurt in any way was the second disciplinary warning from the actor who played The Flash in Justice League.

As Breitbart News reported, Miller was arrested in Hilo, Hawaii, for disorderly conduct and harassment during an altercation at a bar in March. As he was taken away by police he decided to brief them on their legal duties.

TMZ has now gained access to police video from what happened next.

3-28-22 Vermont Visitor Arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Harassment in Hilo https://t.co/12RMQ3eckH — Hawaii Police Department (Official Site) (@Hawaii_Police) March 29, 2022

The footage starts with Miller in handcuffs complaining of wrist pains, and telling cops they needed to be careful, as Ezra’s a musician and any damage to the nerves could be catastrophic.

Events riled Ezra even more as he was being transported to the police station, when one of the officers addresses him as “sir” Ezra fires back, saying, “I’m not a sir. I’m transgender nonbinary.”

The cop pleaded he was only trying to be respectful, but Ezra continues, “If you fail to do that again, it is an act of intentional bigotry and it is a technical hate crime according to U.S. Federal law.”

Once at the station Miller continues to complain about wrist pain but appeared much calmer than the journey over.

The arrest came nearly two years after disturbing video surfaced of Miller in 2020 that appeared to show him choking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland.

“Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?” Miller could be heard telling the woman, who appeared to be flippantly flailing her arms as a possible taunt.

Miller proceeded to choke her and push her to the ground as a man, presumably a friend, could be heard saying, “Whoa, Bro, Bro, Bro …”

The altercation allegedly began when Miller, age 27, was confronted by a group of “pushy” fans. He was escorted off the premises shortly thereafter.

Miller also made headlines this past January when he posted an Instagram video telling Ku Klux Klan (KKK) members in North Carolina to just “kill themselves.”