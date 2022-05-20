Actress Ellen Barkin: ‘Jealous’ Johnny Depp Threw a Wine Bottle Near Me

Actress Ellen Barkin testified that she and actor Johnny Depp had a sexual relationship in the 1990s wherein he once threw a wine bottle near her.

In a pre-recorded deposition from 2019, Barkin testified that she and Depp had a steamy relationship in 1994, claiming they reportedly had sex four times a week for five months. During that time, Barkin said that Depp exhibited serious signs of jealousy and was often controlling.

“He is just a jealous man, controlling,” Barkin said. “I had a scratch on my back that once got him very angry because he insisted it came from me having sex with a person who wasn’t him.”

Barkin further described Depp as being “drunk all the time” and being “out of control,” having witnessed him smoke weed, snort cocaine, and ingest hallucinogens.

“He was always drinking, and smoking a joint,” said Barkin.

Barkin and Depp rejoined while filming the Terry Gilliam-directed Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, during which she claimed that he threw a wine bottle toward her and several others in his hotel room.

“Mr. Depp threw a wine bottle across the hotel room in Las Vegas while we were shooting Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” she said. “I don’t know why he threw the bottle,” Barkin added.

Johnny Depp is currently suing ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million in defamation damages, citing a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she authored claiming to be a domestic abuse survivor without mentioning Johnny Depp by name. Heard has countersued Depp for $100 million in defamation damages. As Breitbart News profiled, the trial has offered a menagerie of often contradictory testimonies:

During the trial, Depp testified that Heard has physically attacked him, including throwing bottles of vodka at him — resulting in his middle finger being severed by broken glass — and putting a cigarette out on his face, among other claims. Meanwhile, Heard has been caught changing her story on the witness stand several times. In one instance, the actress denied “ever” assaulting Depp, but later admitted that she has struck him. Multiple people reportedly expressed that they felt the trial was important for highlighting domestic violence against men.

As the trial kicked into high gear, Heard’s role in Aquaman 2 was reportedly reduced in response to a petition signed by millions of Johnny Depp supporters, calling her an abuser and a liar.

“I was given a script then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoilers away, two characters fighting with one another,” Heard testified. “They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch.”