Kim Kardashian Demands Gun Control Following Texas School Shooting: Second Amendment Outdated

Kim Kardashian is the latest Hollywood celebrity demanding a drastic curtailing of gun rights following Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, arguing the Second Amendment is obsolete because it was written “centuries ago” before the invention of assault weapons.

In a long series of tweets posted Wednesday, Kim Kardashian made an emotional plea for new gun control laws.

“The current laws in our country around gun control are not protecting our children. We have to push law makers to enact laws that are fitting in today’s world,” she wrote. “Semi automatic weapons, assault weapons, weapons of war, should not be legally sold or owned by American civilians. They should be banned. Period.”

In it I asked “is it more important to protect the second amendment than to protect our own children?” — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 25, 2022

There is no excuse and no justification for what happened yesterday. The current laws in our country around gun control are not protecting our children. We have to push law makers to enact laws that are fitting in today’s world. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 25, 2022

Kardashian then launched a broadside against the Second Amendment. “We have to stop allowing people to use a sentence written centuries ago when technology, times, humanity were completely different,” she wrote.

Assault weapons didn’t even exist when the Second Amendment was written. We have to stop allowing people to use a sentence written centuries ago when technology, times, humanity were completely different, to dictate how we regulate gun ownership, & how we protect our kids today. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 25, 2022

Kardashian also advocated for increasing the minimum age requirement for purchasing fire arms.

Someone who is not old enough to buy alcohol should not be allowed to purchase a firearm. There is no world in which an 18 year old needs a semi automatic weapon, or any weapon, and no world in which the outcome can be anything other than tragic. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 25, 2022

but if we increase legal age to purchase, coupled with a ban on assault weapons, we can without a doubt reduce the number of senseless tragedies and save children’s lives. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 25, 2022

“We can’t accept it,” she concluded. “We can’t have another five years go by without effective, impactful laws put in place to protect our kids. We are parents, we are mothers, we are begging and pleading for action.”

We can’t accept it. We can’t have another five years go by without effective, impactful laws put in place to protect our kids. We are parents, we are mothers, we are begging and pleading for action. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 25, 2022

Following Tuesday’s shooting, Hollywood celebrities spoke out in unison to demand stricter gun control laws and to blame the shooting on Republicans and other supporters of Second Amendment rights.

Celebrities including Alyssa Milano, Rob Reiner, Elizabeth Banks, Bette Midler, Piper Perabo, and Stephen King all took advantage of the incident to push familiar Democratic refrains about curtailing gun rights.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com