Kim Kardashian Demands Gun Control Following Texas School Shooting: Second Amendment Outdated

Kim Kardashian is the latest Hollywood celebrity demanding a drastic curtailing of gun rights following Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, arguing the Second Amendment is obsolete because it was written “centuries ago” before the invention of assault weapons.

In a long series of tweets posted Wednesday, Kim Kardashian made an emotional plea for new gun control laws.

“The current laws in our country around gun control are not protecting our children. We have to push law makers to enact laws that are fitting in today’s world,” she wrote. “Semi automatic weapons, assault weapons, weapons of war, should not be legally sold or owned by American civilians. They should be banned. Period.”

Kardashian then launched a broadside against the Second Amendment. “We have to stop allowing people to use a sentence written centuries ago when technology, times, humanity were completely different,” she wrote.

Kardashian also advocated for increasing the minimum age requirement for purchasing fire arms.

“We can’t accept it,” she concluded. “We can’t have another five years go by without effective, impactful laws put in place to protect our kids. We are parents, we are mothers, we are begging and pleading for action.”

Following Tuesday’s shooting, Hollywood celebrities spoke out in unison to demand stricter gun control laws and to blame the shooting on Republicans and other supporters of Second Amendment rights.

Celebrities including Alyssa Milano, Rob Reiner, Elizabeth Banks, Bette Midler, Piper Perabo, and Stephen King all took advantage of the incident to push familiar Democratic refrains about curtailing gun rights.

