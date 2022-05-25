Matthew McConaughey Pushes ‘Call to Action’ After Texas School Shooting: ‘This Is an Epidemic We Can Control’

Matthew McConaughey has offered an impassioned but vague plea following Tuesday’s school shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas, cryptically saying it is time for Americans everywhere to make “sacrifices” and re-evaluate our “wants from our needs.”

In his Twitter message, McConaughey doesn’t mention guns or the Second Amendment. Instead, he admonished Americans for “failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us.”

“The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror and ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value?’” he wrote. “What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state and neighborhood tomorrow?”

“This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better,” he continued. “We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured.”

The Hollywood star didn’t offer any specific examples of the “sacrifices” he wants Americans to make.

In the past, McConaughey has told Americans they need to “forget” about their Second Amendment rights. “It’s like my feeling about gun control: ‘I get it. You have the right to have guns. But look, let’s forget that right. Let’s forget the pleasure you get safely on your range, because it’s in the wrong hands in other places,'” he told GQ magazine in 2014.

