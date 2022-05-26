Watch Live: Johnny Depp Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard

Watch actor Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against actress Amber Heard. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing his ex-wife, seeking $50 million in damages, claiming that her 2018 Washington Post piece — in which she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse — has harmed his movie career.

While Heard has accused Depp of domestic violence, the Aquaman actress insisted on the witness stand that her Washington Post op-ed is not about Depp.

Heard was later caught changing her story on the witness stand during cross examination, when she acknowledged that contents of the op-ed were “not just about [Depp], but he is included in that, yes.”

On Wednesday, British model Kate Moss also appeared on the witness stand, where she denied ever being pushed by Depp down a staircase — contrary to what Heard had previously suggested during the trial.

That same day, the jury heard from metadata expert Bryan Neumeister, who testified that photos Heard exhibited during the trial have been edited.

Closing arguments for the trial, which started on April 11, are expected to take place on May 27.

