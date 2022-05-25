Metadata Expert Says Bruised Amber Heard Photo Exhibited During Johnny Depp Defamation Trial is Edited

Metadata expert Bryan Neumeister testified that photos actress Amber Heard exhibited during actor Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against her have been edited.

Neumeister explained that two photos Heard exhibited during the trial are “the same photo treated two different ways, one was marked with the original operating system from an iPhone, which is iOS 9.3.1 on that particular photo.”

“The second photo is marked ‘photos 3,’ and it looks quite a bit different,” the metadata expert added. “It’s the photos 3.0 edit version.”

Elsewhere in his testimony, Neumeister commented on another set of photos exhibited by Heard, stating, “They are two separate exhibits, except it’s the exact same photograph that’s been — one’s been edited — the colors have been modified in an editor.”

Neumeister’s testimony pointing to multiple photos having been edited comes after Heard was previously caught changing her story on the witness stand on the subject of when the photos were taken.

Last week, the actress testified that she took several photos of her allegedly injured face on the same day, in different lightings, stating, “the apartments have really different lighting — really dark in some places — so we just took pictures in different lighting so that we had an accurate portrayal and depiction of what had happened.”

The next day, however, Heard admitted the photos were likely taken on different days, telling Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez during cross examination that she did not know if the photos of her face were actually taken on the same day.

Vasquez also pointed out that the Aquaman actress was wearing different necklaces in one of the photos.

On Wednesday, British model Kate Moss also appeared on the witness stand, where she denied ever being pushed by Depp down a staircase — contrary to what Heard had previously suggested during the trial.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, who vehemently denies ever striking Heard, is suing his ex-wife for $50 million, claiming that her 2018 Washington Post piece — in which she describes herself as a victim of domestic abuse — has harmed his movie career.

Closing arguments for the trial, which started on April 11, are expected to take place on May 27.

