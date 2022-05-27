Lee Greenwood, Larry Gatlin, Larry Stewart Cancel Texas NRA Performance

Lee Greenwood, Larry Gatlin, and Larry Stewart have all pulled out of performing at the National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

In a statement to Fox News, Larry Gatlin said he cannot “in good conscience” perform at a time like this.

“To my fellow sad Americans, I cannot, in good conscience, perform at the NRA convention in Houston this weekend,” said Gatlin.

“While I agree with most of the positions held by the NRA, I have come to believe that, while background checks would not stop every madman with a gun, it is at the very least a step in the right direction toward trying to prevent the kind of tragedy we saw this week in Uvalde — in my beloved, weeping Texas,” he added.

Gatlin also lamented the fact teachers were not proficient in the use of arms.

“It is not a perfect world and the ‘if only crowd’s’ policies will never make it one,” Gatlin said. “I am a ‘what if guy,’ and I can’t help but ask the question, ‘What if the teachers had been proficient in the use of firearms and had, in fact, been armed this week? My answer is that there would not be 21 freshly dug graves for 21 of God’s precious children.”

“My prayers and thoughts go to all who are suffering, and I pray that the NRA will rethink some of its outdated and ill-thought-out positions regarding firearms in America. I’m a Second Amendment guy, but the Second Amendment should not apply to everyone. It’s that simple. GOD HELP US PLEASE,” Gatlin added.

Larry Stewart noted he pulled out of performing in respect for the victims while acknowledging the NRA’s work in protecting the 2nd Amendment. He said: