Lee Greenwood, Larry Gatlin, Larry Stewart Cancel Texas NRA Performance

Lee Greenwood, Larry Gatlin, and Larry Stewart have all pulled out of performing at the National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
In a statement to Fox News, Larry Gatlin said he cannot “in good conscience” perform at a time like this.
“To my fellow sad Americans, I cannot, in good conscience, perform at the NRA convention in Houston this weekend,” said Gatlin.
“While I agree with most of the positions held by the NRA, I have come to believe that, while background checks would not stop every madman with a gun, it is at the very least a step in the right direction toward trying to prevent the kind of tragedy we saw this week in Uvalde — in my beloved, weeping Texas,” he added.
Gatlin also lamented the fact teachers were not proficient in the use of arms.
“It is not a perfect world and the ‘if only crowd’s’ policies will never make it one,” Gatlin said. “I am a ‘what if guy,’ and I can’t help but ask the question, ‘What if the teachers had been proficient in the use of firearms and had, in fact, been armed this week? My answer is that there would not be 21 freshly dug graves for 21 of God’s precious children.”
“My prayers and thoughts go to all who are suffering, and I pray that the NRA will rethink some of its outdated and ill-thought-out positions regarding firearms in America. I’m a Second Amendment guy, but the Second Amendment should not apply to everyone. It’s that simple. GOD HELP US PLEASE,” Gatlin added.
Larry Stewart noted he pulled out of performing in respect for the victims while acknowledging the NRA’s work in protecting the 2nd Amendment. He said:
Due to the tragedy in Uvalde with the horrific school shooting and children who died, I want to honor the victims, families, the town and our friends in the great state of Texas the best I know how.
So I have made the decision to pull out as a performer for the NRA convention this weekend, especially given the event is just down the road. I’m a strong believer in the Second Amendment, and I know the NRA is a great organization who teaches strict gun safety with a membership of law-abiding citizens who love our country. I just believe this is best for me at this time. God bless everyone involved!
Lee Greenwood, singer of God Bless the USA, said he will not be performing to mourn the loss of those innocent children who died.
“As a father, I join the rest of America in being absolutely heartbroken by the horrific event that transpired this week in Texas. I was scheduled to perform at NRA’s private event on Saturday with my band. After thoughtful consideration, we have decided to cancel the appearance out of respect for those mourning the loss of those innocent children and teachers in Uvalde,” said Greenwood.
“During this Memorial Day Weekend, we should also remember the servicemen and women, and first responders who’ve given their lives to protect our great country,” Greenwood further shared. “Please join me to pay our respects as we unite together as would be the most appropriate measure at this time.”
The three performers dropping out comes shortly after “American Pie” singer Don McLean pulled out of performing for the same reasons, as Breitbart News reported.
“In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week,” McLean said.
“I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans. I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation,” he concluded.
