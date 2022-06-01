Pundits Declare Johnny Depp’s Victory over Amber Heard Means ‘#MeToo Is Officially Over’

Johnny Depp’s victory in his defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard has media pundits and other commentators declaring the end of the reign of terror known as the #MeToo movement, which for years has elevated accusations over due process and replaced trial by jury with trial by media.

On Wednesday, a jury vindicated Hollywood star Johnny Depp, declaring that Amber Heard defamed him in an op-ed in The Washington Post in which she claimed to be a victim of spousal abuse. The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages.

The verdict has launched a number of obituaries for the #MeToo movement, with commentators declaring that the era of believing all women is officially over.

“Depp won in the court of public opinion and in the court of law. Pirates of the Caribbean: The End of #MeToo,” quipped Rich Zeoli, a host on Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT.

Johny Depp won in the court of public opinion and in the court of law. Pirates of the Caribbean: The End of #MeToo. — Rich Zeoli 🇺🇸 (@Richzeoli) June 1, 2022

“#metoo is officially over,” declared journalist Michelle Celarier.

“#MeToo has been used as a weapon and finally women are learning that they will be held liable for false statements against innocent men,” tweeted commentator Carmine Sabia.

Amber Heard still saying he did it. Ridiculous. She lied. She is a liar. #MeToo has been used as a weapon and finally women are learning that they will be held liable for false statements against innocent men. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 1, 2022

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum said the Depp verdict “puts a bit of a stake of the heart in the notion that you believe all women.”

After the Depp-Heard verdict, Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum says it "is interesting to watch this dynamic in the frame of these #MeToo stories" and "there’s some pieces written that this puts a bit of a stake of the heart in the notion that you believe all women." pic.twitter.com/vZkeXvUkcc — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 1, 2022

“We are moving toward #mentoo from #MeToo,” tweeted Nitesh Singh.

Even #MeToo supporters are acknowledging the damage that Amber Heard has done to the movement.

“Clearly this sets women back decades and erodes the progress we had made with #metoo this will have a chilling effect on abused women,” said attorney Areva Martin.

#JohnnyDepp legal team eviscerated #AmberHeard lawyers! Clearly this sets women back decades and erodes the progress we had made with #metoo this will have a chilling effect on abused women! — Areva Martin, Esq. (@ArevaMartin) June 1, 2022

Musician Otep Shamaya called for removing the “toe fungus” known as Amber Heard from the #MeToo movement.

Removing toe fungus like this from the #metoo movement only bolsters its purity. Women already face so many obstacles in domestic violence cases without other women deliberately poisoning the well for personal gain. #FossilzedSap #JusticeForJohhnyDepp https://t.co/GLwLOwvoKb — OTEP SHAMAYA 🌻 (@otepofficial) June 1, 2022

Vice News editor Chloe Angyal despaired at the jury’s verdict.

tell me again how #MeToo has gone too far https://t.co/anwseFtTtx — Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) June 1, 2022

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com