Actress Tiffany Haddish Endorses Karen Bass for L.A. Mayor Because ‘She’s African-American’

Hollywood actress-comedian Tiffany Haddish endorsed the far-left Karen Bass for Los Angeles Mayor this weekend, citing Bass’ sex and skin color as the two top reasons.

In a video posted to Twitter on Sunday, the Girl’s Trip and Night School star — who called Georgia’s Heartbeat Law “new slavery” — waved a Karen Bass sign as she enthusiastically endorsed the congresswoman for mayor of one of America’s most prominent cities.

“I’m Tiffany Haddish and I’m out here supporting Karen Bass. I’m voting for her for mayor on Tuesday. Why? Reason number one: LA ain’t never had a female mayor. Reason number two: she’s African-American, so I’m going to support that,” the Biden-backer said.

“Reason number three: she’s always done for us. I’ve seen her support her people. Support the kids. Support the women. Help homelessness. All these things that she stands for, I stand for too. So I support Karen Bass 110 percent and I suggest you do the same. Vote Karen Bass. Don’t be trash,” Haddish concluded.

Watch below:

Both Bass and Caruso will face each other in the Los Angeles mayoral race primary this coming Tuesday, with the current polls indicating the election will likely move to a run-off in November. Per the Los Angeles Times:

Bass has support of 38% of likely voters in the poll, which was conducted May 24-31. Caruso, who has bombarded Los Angeles’ airwaves with millions of dollars of advertising, has 32%. With 15% of likely voters saying they were still undecided, either of the two could still come out on top in the primary, but it’s unlikely either candidate would win the 50% they would need to avoid a November runoff.

Though far-left celebrities like Adam Conover and Tiffany Haddish have enthusiastically endorsed Karen Bass, Rick Caruso has earned celebrity endorsements from some unlikely people, such as rapper Snoop Dogg, Ariana Grande, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Elon Musk. As Joel Pollak of Breitbart News highlighted, Caruso’s law & order campaign has quickly positioned him as the outsider candidate that can win.

“Well, [former mayor] Dick Riordon was an outsider, and I think he was regarded as a very good mayor, accomplished a lot,” Caruso told Breitbart News.

Watch below:

“And by the way, Tom Bradley was an outsider. He was a cop before he became mayor. So, yes, outsiders can win, outsiders can do a great job, and I’ve got a track record of accomplishing quite a bit.”