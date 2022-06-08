Joy Behar Rants Gun Control Would Pass if Black Americans Were Buying Guns — Millions Already Have

During Wednesday’s airing of ABC’s The View, host Joy Behar vented her frustration over a lack of gun control by suggesting gun laws will change “once black people get guns.”

The Wrap reports that host Lindsey Granger, a gun owner, told the story of a Connecticut man who built his own AR-15 for the sake of defending his family after a neighborhood home invasion.

Granger used the man’s example to argue that owning an AR-15 does not mean someone is crazy.

She said, “He is a Black man, it’s odd. Most AR-15 owners are former military, 35+ and married. That’s all I’m saying is that they’re not just crazy people.”

Behar snapped, “Here’s the thing, once Black people get guns in this country, the gun laws will change. Trust me.”

Joy Behar: "Once Black people get guns in this country, the gun laws will change. Trust me." pic.twitter.com/gaweZf483X — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 8, 2022

On August 4, 2020, amid the unprecedented gun-buying boom that followed news of coronavirus and COVID lockdowns, and subsequent social unrest, Breitbart News noted National Shooting Sports Foundation numbers showing gun purchases by women and black Americans were up 59 percent over 2019.

By April 5, 2021, Breitbart News pointed out that gun ownership among black Americans was up nearly 60 percent. The Guardian put the exact figure at 58.2 percent.

On July 1, 2021, Breitbart News reported a New York Times’ article explaining that new gun buyers were less likely “to be male and white.”

The Times based their column on 2020 gun purchases, noting roughly one-fifth of all gun purchasers during 2020 were first-time buyers. Of those first-time buyers, “half were women, a fifth were Black, and a fifth were Hispanic.”

