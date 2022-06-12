Reality star Paris Hilton said she turned down a gig to DJ for an event with President Joe Biden so that she could go to pop star Britney Spears’ wedding instead.

“I was actually asked to DJ for the president, and all of the other presidents around the world for the dinner, but this was more important to me,” Hilton revealed Friday on her This Is Paris podcast.

“And I’m not going to go into any details, because it was the princess bride’s night, and that’s her story to tell, but all I can say is that I am just so incredibly happy for her,” the heiress continued. “She looked stunning, and it just made me so happy to see that she found her fairytale.”

“And they are a beautiful couple,” Hilton added. “And it really just warmed my heart to see her so happy and free.”

In September, a judge suspended the pop star’s father James Spears from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer’s life and money for 13 years.

On Thursday, Spears married 28-year-old Iranian-American model Sam Asghari at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, while President Biden was at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles with other world leaders.

Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander crashed the wedding on Thursday, and was detained at the site of the ceremony.

Alexander approached event security, and told them that Spears had invited him, adding, “She’s my first wife, my only wife — I’m her first husband. I’m here to crash the wedding.” His marriage to Spears lasted only 55 hours.

Alexander was subsequently arrested after officers noticed he had a warrant for his arrest in another county.

