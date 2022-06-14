Jennifer Aniston Says Hollywood Is Full of People Famous for ‘Doing Nothing’

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 10: Jennifer Aniston is seen on location for 'The Morning Show' at Pier 45 at Hudson River Park on May 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
James Devaney/GC Images
David Ng

Friends star Jennifer Aniston is opening up about celebrities who are “famous for basically doing nothing.”

Jennifer Aniston spoke about celebrity culture in a Variety Actors on Actors conversation with Hulu’s Pam & Tommy star Sebastian Stan.

“I always say I feel lucky that we got a little taste of the industry before it became what it is today, which is just different — more streaming services, more people.,” the Morning Show star said.

The actress said today’s celebrity culture allows people to become “famous for basically doing nothing. I mean — Paris Hilton, Monica Lewinsky, all those.”

Still, Aniston said celebrities are now famous for Instagram and TikTok.

“It’s almost like it’s diluting the actor’s job.”

Her tone-deaf comments have gone viral on social media. Some social media users, responding to Aniston’s comments, pointed out that she is a “nepotism baby,” the daughter of elite show business privilege. Indeed, her father was a successful TV actor. Her father is long-time Days of Our Lives actor John Aniston and her late mother was actress Nancy Dow.

Some trolled her as a “nepotism baby” while others accused her of trying to be a celebrity gatekeeper.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.