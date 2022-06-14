Jennifer Aniston Says Hollywood Is Full of People Famous for ‘Doing Nothing’

Friends star Jennifer Aniston is opening up about celebrities who are “famous for basically doing nothing.”

Jennifer Aniston spoke about celebrity culture in a Variety Actors on Actors conversation with Hulu’s Pam & Tommy star Sebastian Stan.

“I always say I feel lucky that we got a little taste of the industry before it became what it is today, which is just different — more streaming services, more people.,” the Morning Show star said.

The actress said today’s celebrity culture allows people to become “famous for basically doing nothing. I mean — Paris Hilton, Monica Lewinsky, all those.”

Still, Aniston said celebrities are now famous for Instagram and TikTok.

“It’s almost like it’s diluting the actor’s job.”

Her tone-deaf comments have gone viral on social media. Some social media users, responding to Aniston’s comments, pointed out that she is a “nepotism baby,” the daughter of elite show business privilege. Indeed, her father was a successful TV actor. Her father is long-time Days of Our Lives actor John Aniston and her late mother was actress Nancy Dow.

Some trolled her as a “nepotism baby” while others accused her of trying to be a celebrity gatekeeper.

jennifer aniston (nepotism baby) wants to talk about diluting the actors job. right. https://t.co/ODZtBDzDVU — sk (@kirkxxs) June 13, 2022

jennifer aniston the woman that has been playing the same person in all her films and shows being called on actors on actors is hilarious to me. just say you wanna gatekeep easily becoming famous to rich white nepo babies like yourself and move on. — manic pixie ryujin (@motionsivk) June 13, 2022

Celebrities really hate the idea that the average person can now be famous and have platforms where we’re on a more equal playing field 😭 Jennifer Aniston, I love you but bad take. https://t.co/XhAoO8UIVT — Ash (@Ash_Bash202) June 13, 2022

"i miss it when you could only get famous when you were already privileged and rich" thats what shes saying https://t.co/VTEs8fHupN — nayane (@firstkilIer) June 13, 2022

