Nolte: Climate Change Deniers at Disney Pollute Planet with Elite World Tour Package

The child groomers at the Walt Disney Co. are telegraphing they don’t really believe in Climate Change (which is a hoax) by way of an elite tour package involving private aircraft.

For $110,000, the child groomers at Disney will fly you around in a private jet for 24 days as you visit 12 of its parks all around the world:

[T]he travel package is called Disney Parks Around the World: A Private Jet Adventure. That package price is per person and based on double occupancy, which means you’re in for about $220,000, unless you pay a “single supplement” fee that starts at $10,995. There are only 75 spots. The 24-day tour includes private jet travel to all 12 of the company’s parks around the world plus stops at other manmade wonders such as the Taj Mahal, the Pyramids of Giza and the Eiffel Tower. It also includes a tour of the Lucasfilm Campus and the Walt Disney Studios. Dates for the jaunt are July 9-August 1, 2023[.]

But-but-but Disney keeps telling me carbon emissions are killing Mother Earth.

How can a company that brags about a “sustainability project” turn around and offer to pollute the world with a private jet zooming to all these cities:

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Summit Skywalker Ranch, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel, The Oberoi Amarvilas in Agra, Marriott Mena House in Cairo, Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Look at that: California, New York, Florida, Cairo, Shanghai, Hong Kong…

Put another way…

Someone who honestly believes there will be nuclear war prepares for nuclear war. They build a bomb shelter and invest in food, water, and other survival materials. They do not move to the Ground Zero of Washington DC or Manhattan and live in a penthouse. They escape to Montana or Wyoming and prepare.

The same is true of these Climate Change Hoaxsters, like the child groomers at Disney. If you honestly believe Global Warming is an existential threat to the planet, you behave as though you honestly believe that. You do not engage in the exact same behavior you claim contributes to the warming of the planet, i.e., jetting people all around the world.

This is more of the same from the fascists who want to use the Global Warming Hoax to give the Central Government the power to control the rest of us.

Some examples…

CNN says it believes Climate Change is real, but instead of remaining safely inland in Atlanta, CNN moves its operation to Manhattan, right on the edge of the same body of water CNN claims will rise and flood Manhattan.

Barack Obama tells us Climate Change is real and invests millions to live on the same coast he says will soon flood.

Bill Gates does the same.

And here’s Disney spewing carbon all over the planet.

People who truly believe Climate Change is real will tell us they believe it through their actions.

Through their actions and investment, CNN, Obama, Gates, and now Disney are telling us they know Climate Change is a hoax (which it is).