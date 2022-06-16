‘Riverdale’ Actor Pleads Guilty to Murdering His Mother, Mentions Plot to Assassinate Justin Trudeau

A former Riverdale actor arrested for allegedly murdering his mother is also accused of plotting to assassinate Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau according to Canadian officials.

Actor Ryan Grantham, who is now 24, appeared in the CW series Riverdale in 2019, but that was his last acting job after appearing in 36 other productions starting when he was just nine years old.

The actor recently pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of his mother, Barbara Waite, during a trial that found him accused of shooting her in the back of her head while she sat playing the piano in March of 2020.

But during his sentencing trial on Monday, prosecutors also claimed that Grantham had more crimes in mind.

Prosecutors said that after he killed his mother, Grantham loaded his car with three guns, ammunition, 12 Molotov cocktails, camping supplies, and had directions to Rideau Cottage where PM Trudeau lives in Ottawa, according to CBS News.

Police investigators testified that the actor admitted he had plans to kill Trudeau. They also introduced Grantham’s journal in which he had written about his desire to kill the Canadian leader.

Grantham also told the police in Vancouver that he changed his mind after driving for a few hours and toyed with the idea of shooting people on Vancouver’s Lions Gate Bridge or driving to the university in which he was enrolled.

Some startling revelations in the case of a B.C. actor who admitted to murdering his mother. Court heard 24-year-old Ryan Grantham also had a plan to kill the prime minister. Dan Burritt has more pic.twitter.com/PnJuMQnYmO — CBC British Columbia (@cbcnewsbc) June 14, 2022

However, Grantham ultimately drove himself to the Vancouver Police station and confessed over the murder of his mother.

During his March 9 trial, prosecutors said Grantham shot his mother on March 30, then spent a few days doing drugs, watching Netflix, writing in his journal that he is sorry he killed his mother, and experimenting with making Molotov cocktail bombs.

Video footage discovered by investigators shows the actor armed with a gun and creeping up behind his mom in a dry run for the murder.

Before he started his road trip to hunt down Trudeau, Grantham covered his mother’s body with a sheet, hung a rosary on the piano, and arranged candles around her prostrate form.

The woman’s body was found by her daughter, Lisa Grantham, after she arrived at the home because her mother was not responding to phone calls and texts.

