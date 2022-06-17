Report: Kamala Harris Partied with Hollywood Elites as Inflation, Gas Prices Crush American Families

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly spent her recent time in Los Angeles partying with Hollywood elites and visiting some of her favorite restaurants as average Americans everywhere continue to be crushed by out-of-control inflation and soaring gas prices.

The vice president was in L.A. for the Summit of the Americas earlier his month and used some of her leisure time to rub elbows with the Hollywood power brokers who have backed her political career.

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, took the vice presidential motorcade to the home of CAA’s Bryan Lourd and husband, Bruce Bozzi, for a dinner described as “a gathering of old friends,” according to a report in The Hollywood Reporter.

Among the attendees were fellow CAA boss Kevin Huvane, Barry Diller, and mega-TV producer Greg Berlanti and his husband, soccer star Robbie Rogers.

Also in attendance were former Saturday Night Live star Maya Rudolph, who has played Harris numerous times on TV, and her husband, Licorice Pizza filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson; and The West Wing‘s Allison Janney.

Harris and Emhoff reportedly stayed in their Brentwood home during their L.A. visit. The couple also dined out one night at one of their favorite restaurants, El Cholo, in Santa Monica. Their night out reportedly required two dozen motorcycle officers and upwards of 50 on bicycles, as well as numerous Secret Service vehicles stationed around the neighborhood

Kamala Harris’ lavish L.A. visit comes as average Americans continue to face crushing inflation and gas prices that keep reaching record highs. The national average price of a gallon of gas recently surpassed $5 for the first time. Meanwhile, inflation surged to a staggering 8.6 percent in May, a four-decade high.

Food prices are up even more, with the price of meat and eggs up a stunning 14.6 percent, and dairy products up 11.8 percent.

President Joe Biden also rubbed elbows with Hollywood royalty during his L.A. visit. Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended a fundraiser held by Democratic mega-donor billionaire Haim Saban and his wife, Cheryl.

