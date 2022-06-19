Charlie Sheen, Denise Richards Trade Public Barbs After 18-Year-Old Daughter Joins OnlyFans

Actor Charlie Sheen slammed his ex-wife actress Denise Richards after their 18-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen, joined OnlyFans — a subscription-only social media platform best known for featuring X-rated content.

“This did not occur under my roof,” Sheen told US Weekly. “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Sami, who turned 18 in March, took to Instagram Monday to reveal that she had joined OnlyFans.

“Click the link in my bio if u wanna see more,” Sami wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which featured a photo of herself in a bikini.

“Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you,” Richards wrote in the comment section of her daughter’s Instagram post.

Richards also reacted to her ex-husband’s comments, telling Page Six, “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

Sami’s OnlyFans account shows of a photo of what appears to be her buttocks clad in a revealing bikini bottom, with a black “censored” bar over it. Subscribers can “see exclusive content” for a charge of $19.99 per month.

Celebrities have been joining the site in recent years.

In 2020, actress and former Disney TV star Bella Thorne joined OnlyFans and broke the site’s record by earning $1 million in just 24 hours.

Last year, Rachel Dolezal — the white woman who spent years posing as a black civil rights leader — created an OnlyFans account for exclusive “foot pics” and “makeup tutorials.”

