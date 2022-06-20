‘Cinderella’ Star Billy Porter Smears Ted Cruz, Greg Abbott as ‘Transphobes’

US actor Billy Porter poses on the red carpet upon arrival at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London on November 29, 2021. - The Fashion Awards are an annual celebration of creativity and innovation will shine a spotlight on exceptional individuals and influential businesses that have made significant contributions to …
BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images
David Ng

Amazon Studios’ Cinderella star Billy Porter has attacked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) as “transphobes,” claiming the politicians are “anti-trans” due to their support for state policy shielding young children from sex-change drugs and procedures.

At one point, he outlandishly compared Texas’ transgender directive to the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850.

In a series of videos, Billy Porter and social media influencer Lynae Vanee engage in “Transphobe Takedowns” in which they also insult the politicians’ hair.

“How do you continue to live yourself with a hairline looking like that?” Porter said about Abbott. He also calls out Cruz for that “half-assed mullet on top of his head.”

In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention and subjected to publicist approval, Billy Porter performs to the virtual convention August 17, 2020. (DNCC via Getty Images)

The pair focused most of their sassiness on the debate over transgender procedures for minors.

“Gregaciousness, you have declared open season on trans youth and required members of the general public to engage in reporting them by law,” Porter said.

As Breitbart News reported, a Texas directive has authorized the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to investigate parents who allow their children to receive hormone therapy and other sex-change procedures. In March, a Texas judge halted such investigations, setting the stage for a major court battle.

Porter and Vanee bizarrely compared the Texas directive to the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850, which enlisted the federal government to help slave owners find and capture escaped slaves. It remains unclear how the Texas trans-children policy is related to the 1850 law.

“Copy and paste,” Porter said.

Watch below:

Porter also berated Cruz, saying the senator has been focused on “vilifying the trans identity.”

“People just want to go to the bathroom in peace but you keep putting your greasy-ass head in it!” he said.

Watch below:

The videos are intended to stoke support for a movement called “Strands for Trans,” which seeks to pressure barbershops and hair salons around the country into becoming more transgender-friendly.

