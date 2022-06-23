Hollywood Celebrities Freak After SCOTUS Delivers Second Amendment Victory: ‘Truly Disgraceful Ruling’

Hollywood celebrities are freaking out over the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision on New York’s proper cause requirement for concealed carry permits, ruling that the state’s law is unconstitutional.

Stars including Julianne Moore, Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler, Whoopi Goldberg, George Takei, and Albert Brooks erupted in fury at the high court following Thursday’s announcement.

SCOTUS “has put the desires of the gun extremists over the safety of our children,” Julianne Moore said on Instagram.

The ruling represents “a middle finger to New York,” Whoopi Goldberg said on ABC’s The View.

“Truly a disgraceful ruling,” Barbra Streisand tweeted.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court struck down New York’s law requiring gun applicants to demonstrate “proper cause” to obtain a permit to carry a concealed handgun outside the home.

In a majority opinion written by Justice Clarence Thomas, the court said New York’s law was inconsistent with the Second Amendment. “We know of no other constitutional right that an individual may exercise only after demonstrating to government officers some special need,” Justice Thomas wrote.

Thomas suggested other states with similar laws could be impacted by the court’s ruling.

“In 43 States, the government issues licenses to carry based on objective criteria,” he wrote. “But in six states, including New York, the government further conditions issuance of a license to carry on a citizen’s showing of some additional special need.”

New York-resident Julianne Moore, who is one of the entertainment industry’s biggest gun control activists, accused the high court of prioritizing “gun extremists” over children.

Fellow New Yorker Bette Midler tweeted “shame, shame, SHAME” on the “conservative” justices. She also called the high court “ridiculous” and “laughable.”

Don’t tell me this SCOTUS isn’t completely partisan. Shame, shame, SHAME on the “conservative” members of this ridiculous, laughable court. #SCOTUSisaJoke pic.twitter.com/tQLQDWPYwa — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 23, 2022

Brooklyn native but longtime Malibu resident Barbra Streisand called the ruling truly “disgraceful.”

In a country reeling from gun violence, the GOP extremists on the Supreme Court now overrule the rights of local governments to try and protect citizens. Truly a disgraceful ruling while the Justices themselves want protections against people with guns. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 23, 2022

Star Trek star George Takei also expressed his exasperation.

So let me get this straight. A state has the right to restrict abortions, but doesn’t have the right to restrict firearms? Is that what we have now in these “United” States? — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 23, 2022

Rob Reiner accused the Supreme Court of making “death by firearms more convenient.”

The Supreme Court has just made death by firearms more convenient. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 23, 2022

Broadcast News star Albert Brooks suggested that the Supreme Court is out of touch with popular sentiment.

This morning the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Americans can carry concealed weapons without any rules. Can we chip in and buy them a television set? — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) June 23, 2022

Bravo’s Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi demanded to know “how man people need to die?”

When will enough be enough? How many more people need to die? https://t.co/cMYWgjR9i8 — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) June 23, 2022

NBC’s The West Wing star Joshua Malina called the court’s ruling “sickening.”

This is sickening. We are a broken nation. https://t.co/B3yvd5A5Mm — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) June 23, 2022

MGM’s No Time to Die star Jeffrey Wright was also clearly unhappy with the ruling.

Except not outside the home of a Supreme Court justice, um, just two weeks ago. Big no-no. Ain’t life funny? https://t.co/fX6At5JkvN — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) June 23, 2022

HBO’s The Wire star Wendell Pierce predicted New York will devolve in the Wild West.

Open carrying weapons in NY? This will be the Wild West. https://t.co/7hY04asHqS — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 23, 2022

