Watch: Michael Rapaport Calls Justice Clarence Thomas a ‘C**ksucker’ for Roe Ruling

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 15: (EDITORS NOTE: This image was processed using digital filters) Michael Rapaport attends the world premiere of 'Live From New York!' during the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival at the Beacon Theatre on April 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images …
Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images for the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival
David Ng

Actor Michael Rapaport called Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas a “cocksucker” following the high court’s ruling on abortion that overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. The actor also called Thomas a “creepy kook” and a “handsy, good-for-nothing sexual harassing motherfucker.”

In an unhinged, expletive-filled video posted to his official Twitter account, Michael Rapaport let his imagination to run wild, conjuring up a hypothetical scenario involving Clarence Thomas and Anita Hill.

Watch below (Warning: Graphic language):

“I know your breath smells like old coffee, newspaper, and stale band-aids, you creepy kook, you,” Rapaport concluded.

Michael Rapaport was one of many left-wing celebrities who vented their rage Friday following the Supreme Court’s 5-4 ruling  on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The decision comes weeks after a draft version of the ruling was leaked to the media, resulting in violent attacks on pro-life centers and angry protests outside the homes of conservative justices.

Stars including Seth MacFarlane, Bette Midler, Michael Moore, Alyssa Milano and CBS’ Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer have taken their emotional meltdowns public.

Rapaport appears to have an affinity for the word “cocksucker.”

As Breitbart News reported in late 2020, the actor called then-President Donald Trump a “cocksucker” and a “miserable piece of shit.”

