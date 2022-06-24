Watch: Michael Rapaport Calls Justice Clarence Thomas a ‘C**ksucker’ for Roe Ruling

Actor Michael Rapaport called Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas a “cocksucker” following the high court’s ruling on abortion that overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. The actor also called Thomas a “creepy kook” and a “handsy, good-for-nothing sexual harassing motherfucker.”

In an unhinged, expletive-filled video posted to his official Twitter account, Michael Rapaport let his imagination to run wild, conjuring up a hypothetical scenario involving Clarence Thomas and Anita Hill.

Watch below (Warning: Graphic language):

Roe vs. Wade got overturned by some fake, lying purveyors of "justice"! None worse than Creepy Clarence. SHAME ON ALL YOUR HOUSES America not looking Free or Brave today pic.twitter.com/6oBKtXuKsH — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) June 24, 2022

“I know your breath smells like old coffee, newspaper, and stale band-aids, you creepy kook, you,” Rapaport concluded.

Michael Rapaport was one of many left-wing celebrities who vented their rage Friday following the Supreme Court’s 5-4 ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The decision comes weeks after a draft version of the ruling was leaked to the media, resulting in violent attacks on pro-life centers and angry protests outside the homes of conservative justices.

Stars including Seth MacFarlane, Bette Midler, Michael Moore, Alyssa Milano and CBS’ Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer have taken their emotional meltdowns public.

Rapaport appears to have an affinity for the word “cocksucker.”

As Breitbart News reported in late 2020, the actor called then-President Donald Trump a “cocksucker” and a “miserable piece of shit.”

