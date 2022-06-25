Hulu’s ‘Life and Beth’ Star Michael Rapaport Says Christian Women, Girls Who Get Raped will ‘Regret’ Roe Reversal: ‘You’ll Learn’

Hulu’s Life & Beth star Michael Rapaport reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade on Friday, proclaiming that Christian women and girls who get raped will “regret” the ruling. “You’ll learn,” the actor declared. “You reap what you sew, you sick fucks.”

“All these sick, fake evangelists and right-wing cooks, pro-life freaks, dudes that are excited about what happened with Roe v. Wade act like they don’t get women pregnant on accident, like they don’t break condoms on one night stands. You’ll regret it,” Rapaport said.

Watch Below:

Right Wing Pro Life Evangelists act like they don't get Prego on accident.

Acting like they don't hit up the clinic.

We shall see:https://t.co/37D7lp1hHq pic.twitter.com/IaS91LshJF — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) June 25, 2022

“And all you women, evangelists, right-wing freaks act like you can’t be raped, like your daughters can’t be raped, molested, like you can’t get pregnant, and then be like, ‘Oh, fuck, I don’t want to have a baby with this fucking guy,’ or, ‘I don’t want to have a baby in general.’ You’ll learn,” the actor continued.

“You reap what you sew, you fucks,” Rapaport added. “You reap what you sew, because when that baby is in you, and you don’t want to have it, or you have a girl that has a baby that you don’t want to have, you reap what you sew, you sick fucks.”

On Friday, the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, holding in the Dobbs case that the Constitution does not include a right to abortion and returning the issue of abortion laws and regulations to state legislatures.

Rapaport stars in Life & Beth alongside actor and comedian Amy Schumer, who is also known for sharing her support for women to have the ability to kill her unborn children.

In May, Schumer said she was “fucking depressed” over Roe v. Wade after a draft Supreme Court opinion was leaked to the press, indicating the landmark abortion ruling was soon to follow. The comedian also showed her support for terminating life last year at a pro-abortion rally in New York City, alongside pregnant actress Jennifer Lawrence.

As for Rapaport, he is not the only celebrity to attack Christians following the Court’s pro-life ruling on Friday.

Comedian Billy Eichner had a meltdown via an all-caps tweet, exclaiming, “GET YOUR FICTIONAL HATEFUL BIBLE STORIES AND YOUR FAKE FICTIONAL RELIGIOUS BULLSHIT OUT OF OUR FUCKING LIVES. FUCK YOU.”

GET YOUR FICTIONAL HATEFUL BIBLE STORIES AND YOUR FAKE FICTIONAL RELIGIOUS BULLSHIT OUT OF OUR FUCKING LIVES. FUCK YOU. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 24, 2022

These celebrities are just a few of the many who had a collective meltdown over the Roe v. Wade ruling.

Left-wing pop star Cher reacted by bizarrely declaring that former President Donald Trump’s “radical Republican Supreme Court” is “responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of American women.”

TODAY,

TRUMPS RADICAL

(REPUBLICAN) SUPREME COURT,BECAME RESPONSIBLE FOR THE DEATHS OF HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF AMERICAN WOMEN.THEY

CAN’T BE PROSECUTED, BUT MAKE NO MISTAKE…

“THEY ARE GUILTY”‼️

WHAT OTHER RIGHTS

(WE TAKE 4 GRANTED) ARE NEXT⁉️

BE AFRAID BE VERY AFRAID‼️ — Cher (@cher) June 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Full Frontal host Samantha Bee urged Americans to “raise hell in every restaurant [Justice] Alito eats at for the rest of his life,” adding, “if Republicans have made our lives hell, it’s time to return the favor.”

Watch Below:

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.