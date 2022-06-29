Jane Fonda Suggests America ‘Redefine Vaginas as AK-47s’ in Response to Roe v. Wade Overturn

Left-wing actress and activist Jane Fonda suggested America “redefine vaginas as AK-47s” in response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

“If a corporation can be defined as a person, why not redefine vaginas as AK47s. That way they’d be free of governmental restrictions by those who care about ‘the sanctity of life,'” Grace and Frankie star tweeted Tuesday — a curious comment that may suggest Fonda believes she would have more rights if she had to go through a background check before her vagina is bought and sold.

If a corporation can be defined as a person, why not redefine vaginas as AK47s. That way they’d be free of governmental restrictions by those who care about ‘the sanctity of life’. — Jane Seymour Fonda (@Janefonda) June 28, 2022

Fonda was reacting to the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade, holding in the Dobbs case that the Constitution does not include a right to abortion and returning the issue of abortion laws and regulations to state legislatures.

The actress was also commenting on the Court issuing a rare decision involving constitutional gun rights — the day before overruling Roe v. Wade — in which it ruled that Americans have the right to carry arms outside of the home and in public; a major victory for advocates of the Second Amendment.

Jane Fonda is not the only celebrity to bizarrely claim that guns have more rights than vaginas.

On Monday, comedian Chelsea Handler proclaimed, “At this point, I probably have more rights if my vagina was an AR-15” while guest hosting for Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The Supreme Court’s life-saving decision has caused many celebrities to have a collective meltdown, making outrageous and peculiar claims in all-caps unhinged diatribes on social media.

In another example, left-wing pop star Cher claimed former President Donald Trump’s “radical Republican Supreme Court” is “responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of American women.”

Similarly, pop singer and Disney Channel star Olivia Rodrigo declared she is “terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die” because they may not be able to as easily kill their unborn children.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.