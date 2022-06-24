Cher Panics: ‘Radical Supreme Court’ Is ‘Responsible for Deaths of Hundreds of Thousands’

Left-wing pop star Cher reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade on Friday in all-caps Twitter tirade, saying former President Donald Trump’s “radical Republican Supreme Court” is “responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of American women.”

“TODAY, TRUMPS RADICAL (REPUBLICAN) SUPREME COURT, BECAME RESPONSIBLE FOR THE DEATHS OF HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF AMERICAN WOMEN,” Cher declared.

“THEY CAN’T BE PROSECUTED, BUT MAKE NO MISTAKE… ‘THEY ARE GUILTY’‼️ WHAT OTHER RIGHTS (WE TAKE 4 GRANTED) ARE NEXT⁉️ BE AFRAID BE VERY AFRAID‼️” the pop star added.

Cher was reacting to the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade, holding in the Dobbs case that the Constitution does not include a right to abortion and returning the issue of abortion laws and regulations to state legislatures.

The “Stop Crying Your Heart Out” singer is just one of the many celebrities having a public meltdown over the Court’s life-saving decision on Friday.

TBS host Samantha Bee reacted by calling on Americans to “raise hell in every restaurant Alito eats at for the rest of his life,” adding, “if Republicans have made our lives hell, it’s time to return the favor.”

Actress Rosanna Arquette reacted by proclaiming, “the Death of America,” and claimed that the Court gives Americans more freedoms when it comes to firearms than it does for women who want to kill their unborn children.

The death of America — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 24, 2022

It’s not a coincidence the supreme courts ruling on Guns being allowed like the Wild West came the day before they have obliterated womens rights to our own bodies . Evil . — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 24, 2022

Bros star Billy Eichner reacted by attacking Christians in an all-caps Twitter meltdown, declaring, “GET YOUR FICTIONAL HATEFUL BIBLE STORIES” and so-called “RELIGIOUS BULLSHIT” out of people’s lives, adding “FUCK YOU.”

GET YOUR FICTIONAL HATEFUL BIBLE STORIES AND YOUR FAKE FICTIONAL RELIGIOUS BULLSHIT OUT OF OUR FUCKING LIVES. FUCK YOU. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 24, 2022

