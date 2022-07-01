‘West Side Story’ Star Ariana DeBose Attacks ‘Rotten Ass Supreme Court: ‘My Country Is at War With Me’

Actress and West Side Story star Ariana DeBose claims U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is “not just coming for women,” but for gays as well. “My country is at war with me,” DeBose, who identifies as “queer,” proclaimed.

“We’re in a fight,” DeBose told Jimmy Fallon Thursday on The Tonight Show. “We can talk a lot about how the Supreme Court has just waged war on women’s reproductive rights, but the reality is, Clarence Thomas was very clear on what his plan is, he’s not just coming for women.”

Last week, the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, holding in the Dobbs case that the Constitution does not include a right to abortion and returning abortion laws to state legislatures.

“They already came for voting rights. They’re going to continue, but they’re coming for marriage equality. And, quite frankly, they’ll probably come for adoption rights by same sex couples,” the Fragile actress added.

Watch Below:

DeBose’s comments appear to stem from a broader allegation by leftists, which is that Justice Thomas wants the Supreme Court to reverse other socially liberal decisions after overturning Roe. That claim, however, is mostly false, as Thomas simply wants to end “substantive due process,” but agrees Dobbs only applies to abortion.

“I’m black, I’m afro-Latina, I’m a woman, and I’m queer. My country is at war with me,” DeBose claimed.

In response to the Court’s life-saving decision, DeBose said she will put her money toward helping women in her community kill their unborn children.

“I’m trying to find the abortion funds in my community that I can support, so I can help anyone with a uterus, whether that means getting them to a safe haven state, or in the states that don’t want to support them, how can we support them?” she said.

“This is not about one set of rights, its about human rights,” DeBose claimed, before bizarrely referring to the Supreme Court as a “rotten-ass tree” that needs to be rooted out.

“This is a time of planting seeds, right? Because seeds beget roots, and hopefully really healthy trees,” she said. “We’ve got a rotten-ass tree called the Supreme Court and we’ve got to root it out.”

DeBose is just one of the many celebrities using their platforms to issue lengthy — and at times, unhinged — diatribes expressing their desire for women to be able to easily kill their unborn children.

