Disney Animated Series ‘Baymax!’, for Ages 5 and Up, Features Men Dating

A recent episode of the Disney+ PG-rated animated children’s cartoon Baymax! features a man asking another man out on a date. Previously, the show included a transgender “man” who menstruates and gives advice on which maxi pad to buy.

In the recent episode featuring two men dating, a character named Mbita has a crush on a man named Yukio, who he works up the courage to ask out on a date.

Watch Below:

Not Baymax exposing Mbita infront of his crush 😂#Baymax pic.twitter.com/RPLiDYgm8j — Hyrule 🎮🇳 ✊🏾 (@AkiraTwin) June 29, 2022

“I think it would be fun if me and you went to a place or perhaps a thing together,” Mbita says nervously, to which Yukio responds, asking, “Are you asking me on a date?”

“Yes,” Mbita replies, to which Yukio says, “Great, sounds fun.”

Baymax!, which began streaming last month on Disney+, follows the adventures of the balloon-like robot from the 2014 movie Big Hero 6, who is on a mission to serve as Good Samaritan to the residents of the fictional city San Fransokyo.

This balloon-like robot is also in the scene in which the two men have a crush on each other, and informs Mbita that his “pulse and heartbeat have quickened,” adding, “Your pituitary gland is secreting hormones into your bloodstream,” which embarrasses the character asking the man out on a date.

In another episode previously reported on by Breitbart News, a transgender “man” who menstruates is seen giving advice on which maxi pad to buy — “the one with wings.”

Watch Below:

EXCLUSIVE: I've obtained leaked video from Disney's upcoming show "Baymax," which promotes the transgender flag and the idea that men can have periods to children as young as two years old. It's all part of Disney's plan to re-engineer the discourse around kids and sexuality. pic.twitter.com/y1ATnKCEce — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 28, 2022

The series is rated TV-PG, which suggests that some parental guidance is needed. The popular parental advisory site Common Sense Media rates the show for ages 5 years and up.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has dedicated the company to radical LGBTQ activism in the wake of anti-grooming legislation being implemented in Florida, and has promised to launch as task force to make more LGBTQIA2S+ content for children and families.

Moreover, leaked videos from Disney’s “Reimagine Tomorrow” summit show that the company’s executives are fully onboard with increasing such content, as that they believe there are not enough lead characters who are “LGBTQIA,” and have a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.