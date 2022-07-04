Hollywood Celebrities Reject July 4: Trash America over Abortion, Slavery, Donald Trump

Hollywood celebrities rejected any sense of patriotism this July 4 and used the Independence Day holiday weekend to trash the United States as an oppressive country where women can’t get abortions, racism is rampant, and former President Donald Trump is still a free man and on the loose.

Stars including Barbra Streisand, Jessica Chastain, Bette Midler, Ron Perlman, and Rob Reiner took turns bashing the country and mocking the idea of “independence.” Their anger comes at a time when the left is promoting the wholesale rejection of July 4, along with the belief that the U.S. and its founding institutions — especially the Supreme Court — are illegitimate.

Barbra Streisand helped lead the charge, sounding the alarm over Trump by claiming “our democratic republic remains in danger” because of the former president.

On this July 4th, our democratic republic remains in danger by the authoritarian right led by Donald Trump and the his propaganda of the Big Lie about the 2020 election. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) July 4, 2022

Jessica Chastain was clearly upset about the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, and used July 4 to flash the middle finger at, presumably, America.

Happy “Independence” Day from me and my reproductive rights. pic.twitter.com/GoIuu4JhAq — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) July 4, 2022

Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 star Bette Midler also expressed her refusal to celebrate July 4 due to the Roe reversal.

ABC’s Scandal star Kerry Washington cast doubt on July 4 by invoking slavery. Former Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones also brought up slavery and said “this is not the land of the free.”

#4thofjuly2022. The day that the United States will have been an independent nation for as long as slavery lasted in its soil. https://t.co/woxKLDS7KF — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) July 4, 2022

Anti-Trump activist Rob Reiner described July 4 “a strange thing to be celebrating.”

This 4th, a majority of Americans may feel Independence Is a strange thing to be celebrating. The ugly rise of Authoritarianism has sunk its hooks into our Democracy. But if we want our Union to be more perfect, we must continue to fight! VOTE!! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 4, 2022

TBS’s Full Frontal with Samantha Bee used July 4 to slam the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe.

Happy Independence Day to every woman who is able to live the life she wants because of an abortion. — Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (@FullFrontalSamB) July 4, 2022

Star Trek veteran George Takei expressed his reservations about celebrating July 4.

Already torn about what July 4th means this year TBH. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 1, 2022

NBC’s The West Wing actor Josh Malina sarcastically wished his followers a happy July 4.

Happy 4th of July to those who (fail to) observe (what is happening in our country)! — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) July 4, 2022

Hellboy star Ron Perlman found little to celebrate on July 4.

What a strange feeling, to have woken up on July the 4th en route to having so much of our Independence ripped from us. For those fellow travelers feeling a bit empty today, it’s not just you…. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) July 4, 2022

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander seconded the opinion.

Thanks Ron, right there with you. https://t.co/2xQ1u06sW3 — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) July 4, 2022

Amazon’s Catastrophe star and comedian Rob Delaney used July 4 to advocate for packing the Supreme Court. “We’re going to hobble that court,” he said.

Happy 4th. This is my message for @TheRock & America. pic.twitter.com/gL5JGoYshi — rob delaney (@robdelaney) July 4, 2022

Bravo’s Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi used the hashtag #notahappy4th.

