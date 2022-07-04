Hollywood Celebrities Reject July 4: Trash America over Abortion, Slavery, Donald Trump

David Ng

Hollywood celebrities rejected any sense of patriotism this July 4 and used the Independence Day holiday weekend to trash the United States as an oppressive country where women can’t get abortions, racism is rampant, and former President Donald Trump is still a free man and on the loose.

Stars including Barbra Streisand, Jessica Chastain, Bette Midler, Ron Perlman, and Rob Reiner took turns bashing the country and mocking the idea of “independence.” Their anger comes at a time when the left is promoting the wholesale rejection of July 4, along with the belief that the U.S. and its founding institutions — especially the Supreme Court —  are illegitimate.

Barbra Streisand helped lead the charge, sounding the alarm over Trump by claiming “our democratic republic remains in danger” because of the former president.

Jessica Chastain was clearly upset about the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, and used July 4 to flash the middle finger at, presumably, America.

Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 star Bette Midler also expressed her refusal to celebrate July 4 due to the Roe reversal.

ABC’s Scandal star Kerry Washington cast doubt on July 4 by invoking slavery. Former Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones also brought up slavery and said “this is not the land of the free.”

Anti-Trump activist Rob Reiner described July 4 “a strange thing to be celebrating.”

TBS’s Full Frontal with Samantha Bee used July 4 to slam the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe.

Star Trek veteran George Takei expressed his reservations about celebrating July 4.

NBC’s The West Wing actor Josh Malina sarcastically wished his followers a happy July 4.

Hellboy star Ron Perlman found little to celebrate on July 4.

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander seconded the opinion.

Amazon’s Catastrophe star and comedian Rob Delaney used July 4 to advocate for packing the Supreme Court.  “We’re going to hobble that court,” he said.

Bravo’s Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi used the hashtag #notahappy4th.

