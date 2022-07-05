Disney’s ‘Pinocchio’ Star Cynthia Erivo: LGBTQ+ People Should Be ‘Commended for Being Brave’

Oscar-nominated actress Cynthia Erivo claims that LGBTQ+ people should be “commended for being brave.” The star of Disney’s upcoming Pinocchio, spoke with British Vogue for its August 2022 Pride issue, which features 11 LGBTQ+ people from the entertainment industry as its cover stars.

Erivo claims that many LGBTQ+ people “still feel the need to be constantly justifying why we deserve to be treated as equal beings, when really the only difference is that we love differently and we express ourselves differently.”

“Rather than being chastised for that we should be commended for being brave,” the star of the upcoming Wicked movie added. “That’s the most important thing: giving people the space to show up fully as who they are.”

Erivo also offered advice to LGBTQ “people who want to help but don’t know what to do,” stating that they “need to find their queer family and sit and chat with them.”

The actress also took to Instagram to commemorate being on the cover of British Vogue, and share that she had previously feared coming out as bisexual.

“Nerves and fear have gotten in the way of sharing all of who I am, and today with #pride and with wonderful people beside me I’m sharing a little more,” Erivo wrote in the Instagram caption.

“Thank you [British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful] for giving me the space and loving on me,” the Disney movie star added. “A dream come true to grace the cover of @britishvogue with incredible people.”

While Erivo, who has an estimated net worth of $3 million, suggests that members of the LGBTQ+ community are not being treated fairly and need to be commended and called “brave,” the United States just completed an entire month dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

For the month of June, the American pubic witnessed a seemingly never-ending stream of rainbow colors, drag queen performances in their city streets, and more.

