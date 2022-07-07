J.K. Rowling Backs Macy Gray in the Face of Transgender Mob

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has come out in support of singer Macy Gray in the face of backlash over her bashing transgender extremism.

Speaking with Piers Morgan on Monday, Gray sparked a whirlwind of hate when she said getting surgery on one’s genitals does not “make you a woman.”

“And I will say this — and everybody’s going to hate me — but as a woman, just because you go change your parts doesn’t make you a woman. Sorry,” said Gray.

"What women go through is a completely unique experience and surgery or finding yourself doesn't change that." Macy Gray explains why she thinks having gender reassignment doesn't truly change someone's sex.@MacyGraysLife | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #MacyGray pic.twitter.com/YT0wQSnYCN — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 4, 2022

“I know that for a fact. Like, if you want me to call you a ‘her,’ I will, because that’s what you want. But that doesn’t make you a woman just because I call you a her and just because you got a surgery,” she added.

In response to one Twitter user who said Gray will “kill what’s left” of her career, the singer replied, “truth hurts.” Rowling then tweeted, “Today feels like a good day to ensure I’ve bought @MacyGraysLife’s entire back catalogue.”

Today feels like a good day to ensure I’ve bought @MacyGraysLife’s entire back catalogue 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iIrPc9WvAQ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 5, 2022

During her interview with Morgan, Gray echoed many of J.K. Rowling’s previous claims about the erasure of women when she said that “women go through just a completely unique experience.”

“And surgery and finding yourself doesn’t change that,” she said. “Being a little girl is a whole epic book, you know, and you can’t have that because you want to be a woman.”

When Morgan mentioned how author J.K. Rowling got canceled and called transphobic for similar remarks, Gray said, “It’s the truth. And I don’t think you should be called transphobic just because you don’t agree. There’s a lot of judgment and throwing stones at people for just saying what it is.”

In a tweet on Wednesday, Gray became even more aggressive in the face of the transgender mob. “All of you coming on my page, threatening me and calling me names — just [because] I said something you don’t agree with — be whatever you wanna be, and [fuck] off,” Gray tweeted on Wednesday.