Potsie for Mayor: ‘Happy Days’ Star Anson Williams Launches Bid for Mayor of Ojai, California

Anson Williams, best known for starring as “Potsie Weber” in the hit 1970s sitcom Happy Days, has launched a bid to become mayor of Ojai, California.

The actor, who went on to become a busy director and helmed episodes of shows including Lizzie McGuire, Charmed, Baywatch, and Melrose Place, announced his campaign for mayor of the Los Angeles suburb at a city council meeting on June 28, the New York Post reported.

The 72-year-old actor and director promised the community that he will bring “leadership that inspires a collaborative team” to the job.

Williams will face incumbent city Mayor Betsy Stix in this year’s election.

He has already picked up the endorsement of one of his old castmates. Actor Henry Winkler, who played “The Fonz” during the run of the popular sitcom, said he supports Williams’ run for office.

“You have my vote,” Winkler tweeted Tuesday about his friend and co-worker’s nascent campaign.

You have my vote https://t.co/mU27HPLa2I — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 6, 2022

Those looking to run for city office may officially declare their candidacy on July 18 and have until August 12 to file their papers with the city.

Like so many Hollywood figures, Williams is a leftist who spends time attacking people right of center on social media.

He has attacked Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, moaned about capitalism damaging the environment, and crowed about how wonderful Joe Biden is for America.

He has also advocated for an end to free speech and demanded that Tucker Carlson be sanctioned for daring to have his own political beliefs.

POTUS needs to place sanctions on Tucker Carlson. — Anson Williams (@Ansonw4real) March 12, 2022

