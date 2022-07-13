Leftists Outraged over Dave Chappelle’s ‘The Closer’ Emmy Nominations

Leftists have been raging on social media in response to comedian Dave Chappelle receiving an Emmy nomination for his Netflix stand-up special The Closer.

On Tuesday, despite months of intimidation from far-left LGBTQ activists, the Emmys gave Dave Chappelle’s The Closer not one but two nominations in the categories of outstanding pre-recorded variety special and direction of a variety special.

During the special, Chappelle openly mocked radical elements of the transgender movement, from its cancellation of author J.K. Rowling to its insistence that society conform to their demands.

Intense backlash immediately followed as Netflix employees staged walkouts while the overall media labeled Dave Chappelle a “transphobe.” Nevertheless, Chappelle persisted and the same people who protested his special are now outraged that the Emmys have honored him with a nomination.

Dave Chappelle getting Emmy noms for his transphobic special is just disgusting. Do better, TV Academy. — Shannon O'Connor (@ShannonOConnor0) July 12, 2022

Tim Heidecker on Dave Chappelle: "I’m not going to spring a leader in the anti-trans movement" https://t.co/ku5OPTFuZy — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) July 12, 2022

Emmys reward transphobia with nomination for Dave Chappelle’s The Closer https://t.co/oCwrsrabIr pic.twitter.com/vCLi3SCoUU — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) July 12, 2022

Dave Chappelle's #TheCloser, for which he was criticized for once again punching down on the LGBTQ community, is up for an Outstanding Variety Special Emmy. https://t.co/CZT9ex717d — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 12, 2022

Dave Chappelle’s transphobic Netflix special, The Closer, has been nominated for an Emmy: https://t.co/SWIhaTutHa pic.twitter.com/tODU5DkXQ7 — Consequence (@consequence) July 12, 2022

The Emmy nomination comes after Dave Chappelle declined to have a performing arts theater at his former high school bear his name following woke student backlash over The Closer. During a recent dedication ceremony, Chappelle announced that the theater’s name will instead be called the Theater for Artistic Freedom and Expression.

“These kids didn’t understand that they were instruments of artistic oppression,” Chappelle said at the ceremony. “The more you say I can’t say something, the more urgent it is for me to say it.”

In the heat of the controversy, Chappelle held a Q&A with 600 students and was met with fierce criticism as they accused him of endangering transgender lives and handling criticism like a “child.” Though the school delayed the dedication ceremony, it did not back down from its decision to name the theater after Chappelle.

“While we appreciate Dave’s impromptu and spirited fundraising initiative, we stand behind our decision to honor the wishes of our co-founder, the late Peggy Cooper Cafritz, to name the theatre after Chappelle,” a statement from the school said at the time.. “All donations will go towards arts programming and every donor, irrespective of their support or opposition to the theater naming, will receive an official thank you from our team.”