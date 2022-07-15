Rock Band Japanese Breakfast Cancels New York Show over Venue’s Conservative Event

Grammy-nominated Indie band Japanese Breakfast canceled its show in Rochester, New York, after realizing the event venue is also hosting a “ReAwaken America” tour stop, featuring Michael Flynn, former National Security Adviser to President Donald Trump, former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone, and others.

“We have cancelled the event because a number of people reached out letting us know they were boycotting the venue because of the Reawaken America tour,” Japanese Breakfast tweeted on Thursday, announcing it was pulling its show at Main Street Armory.

“We were told the event was cancelled and later learned it was secretly still moving forward,” the Indie band added.

In a follow-up tweet, Japanese Breakfast went on to say, “It’s a picket line we support and are not interested in crossing. We are unfortunately unable to move the event to a different venue this time but we love Rochester and I am sure we will return someday soon.”

This is not the band’s first time putting their political biases on display.

Last month, Japanese Breakfast reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade, tweeting, “fuck the scotus,” and urging their fans to donate to abortion funds.

“Truly fuck the scotus. Please donate to abortion funds to help protect the most vulnerable. Please keep raising your voice and staying in this fight,” the band tweeted in response to the reality that women may not be able to as easily kill their unborn children in a post-Roe America.

