Actress Lori Loughlin Was ‘Broken’ After College Admissions Scandal Fraud Conviction

Former Full House star Lori Loughlin opened up about her conviction in the 2020 college admissions scandal saying that she felt “broken” after her conviction for fraud.

Loughlin addressed the issue on TV for the first time since she served her prison sentence appearing on KTLA-5’s Lead With Love 3 special for Project Angel Food.

The actress began working with the organization late in 2020 and credited the group with helping her regain her footing after her criminal conviction.

“That’s what Project Angel Food is: working with people who have hit a low in their life,” she said, according to Yahoo.

“They have welcomed me with such open arms at a time when I was feeling particularly down and broken,” Loughlin added. “That’s how I found a home here, and that’s what I feel like they did for me. … I’m so proud to be here and working with this organization because they really do care. … It’s more than just feeding people. It’s about loving people and helping people.”

Loughlin was convicted and handed a two-month prison sentence in connection with the “Varsity Blues” college admissions bribery scandal in 2020. Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced to five months for his role in the scandal.

The once popular Hallmark Channel star was accused of bribing college officials to admit her daughters in prestigious schools and reportedly created fake records claiming the girls were rowing team athletes, even though neither ever competed in the sport.

Prosecutors said Loughlin then paid out $500,000 in bribes to get the girls into USC.

Since the scandal and convictions of her parents, Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, said the incident made her realize just how sheltered and privileged her life had been up to that point, and called herself the “poster child of white privilege.”

“When all this first happened and it became public, I remember thinking ‘how are people mad about this?’ In the bubble I grew up in, I didn’t know so much outside of it. And a lot of kids in that bubble, their parents were donating to schools and doing stuff … So many advantages,” she said.

She also insisted that she deserves a “second chance” to “show I’ve grown” after the scandal.

