Seth Meyers Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again, Cancels ‘Late Night’

July 27 (UPI) — Seth Meyers, the host of NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time.

Meyers, 48, tweeted Wednesday that he had tested positive that morning, and would be canceling his remaining Late Night shows this week.

Meyers said that he had contracted the virus following consecutive negative tests on Monday and Tuesday.

The talk show host, who was also known as a cast member and writer for Saturday Night Live for 13 years, previously tested positive for COVID-19 this past January.

At the time, he had similarly canceled his remaining slate of shows for that week, having only returned from the holiday break for a single show before testing positive.

Although NBCUniversal requires all employees working in-office to be fully vaccinated, the current Omicron subvariant BA.5 is known to be highly contagious, even among those who have received the shot.

Meyers is one of a number of public figures and celebrities who have contracted COVID-19 in recent weeks.

This includes President Joe Biden, who tested positive last week but reportedly had mild symptoms.

Just yesterday, production on Season 3 of Netflix’s The Witcher reportedly had to be stopped after star Henry Cavill tested positive.