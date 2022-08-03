Monica Lewinsky Asks Beyoncé to Remove Her Name from 9-Year-Old Song After Singer Caved to Woke Mob over ‘Spaz’

Monica Lewinsky is asking Beyoncé to remove her name from the lyrics of her 2013 song, “Partition.” Lewinsky’s request comes after the singer caved to the woke cancel mob, agreeing to remove “spaz” from her new album Renaissance following complaints that the word is “ableist.”

Now that Beyoncé has shown to the world that she will, in fact, cave under pressure, Lewinsky is trying her luck with getting the Grammy winner to revisit her 2013 song, “Partition,” and remove the lyrics, “He Monica Lewinski’d all on my gown”

“uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition,” Lewinsky tweeted in response to the news that Beyoncé had agreed to remove “spaz” from the song “Heated” on her new Renaissance album.

uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition Beyoncé to Remove Renaissance Lyric After Outrage: Ableist, Offensive – Variety https://t.co/DzN80FdzPB — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) August 1, 2022

Social media users, however, quickly attacked Lewinsky for suggesting the lyric change.

“Nobody cares,” one Twitter user said bluntly.

Another responded by pointing out that Lewinsky touts being a so-called “rap song muse” in her own Twitter bio. “Are you not proud of it?” the social media user asked.

“‘rap song muse’ is in your bio. you like the references. only relevance you have as of lately,” another tweeted.

“Monica girl be realistic… You’re saying that Beyoncé should remove a line from her song that came out 9 years ago??? And why are you only talking about Beyoncé, there were plenty of other artists who were more disrespectful. Beyoncé’s line wasn’t even bad. So calm down,” another wrote.

“Monica Lewinsky trying to be relevant in 2022 lmfao,” another Twitter user laughed.

“Girl, bye. Its been 10 years,” another Twitter user reacted.

“9 years later? Lmaoooo,” another echoed.

In a follow-up tweet, Lewinsky appeared to respond to her critics, writing, “newsflash: always consider YOUR first time hearing something doesn’t necessarily mean it is the first time it’s been said.”

newsflash: always consider YOUR first time hearing something doesn’t necessarily mean it is the first time it’s been said.

(this has been a good reminder for me, too.) — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) August 2, 2022

“Monica, you’ve heard the references before Beyoncé,” one Twitter user argued. “It’s been 30 years the incident. You sit here and lie all you want but you’re not going to attack a black woman for no reason.”

“what am i lying about?” Lewinsky asked. “why do you see the post about partition as me ‘attacking’?”

what am i lying about?

why do you see the post about partition as me “attacking”? — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) August 2, 2022

“That’s exactly what it is. You have rap muse in your bio, but Beyoncé lyrics are the problem,” the Twitter user replied, to which Lewinsky responded by sharing a screenshot of an essay she wrote in 2014, in which she also mentioned that Miley Cyrus and Eminem had referenced her in their music — not just Beyoncé.

“I have learned to find humor in painful/humiliating things,” Lewinsky added. “enjoy the view from your high horse.”

this was from an essay i wrote in 2014. not just beyoncé. also, i have learned to find humor in painful/humiliating things. enjoy the view from your high horse. pic.twitter.com/Pdu4hlTsXq — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) August 2, 2022

