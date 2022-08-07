Actor Ezra Miller’s film The Flash is still proceeding into post-production, despite its star’s seemingly never-ending stream of scandals, restraining orders, and a growing petition to recast his role.

On Thursday, Warner Bros. finally broke its silence on the project, after not saying anything for months while Miller (pictured) made headlines for questionable and disturbing behavior, according to a report by Variety.

During the company’s Q2 earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav touted next year’s blockbusters, saying, “We have seen The Flash, Black Adam, and Shazam 2. We are very excited about them.”

“We’ve seen them. We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better,” Zaslav added.

Miller, who also played Barry Allen (the Flash) in the 2017 film Justice League, has been accused of grooming a teenager since she was 12 years old, as well as acting inappropriately toward a separate child.

The parents of the 18-year-old obtained a protective order against Miller, but authorities were reportedly unable to “locate or serve” the actor.

In a separate situation, the actor was also accused of housing three young children and their mother at his farm in Stamford, Vermont, causing the father — as well as two others with knowledge of the situation — to worry.

The two other individuals with knowledge of the situation said it is an unsafe environment for children, according to Rolling Stone. They reportedly claimed there are unattended firearms around the actor’s home, frequent and heavy marijuana usage in front of the children, shockingly alleging a one-year-old child had picked up a loose bullet and put it in her mouth.

In addition to the disturbing reports and recent grooming allegations, Miller has been arrested twice this year in Hawaii — the first time in March, after officers responded to a report of a disorderly bar patron, and the second time in April, for an alleged assault.

Upon being arrested, Miller erupted on police officers, demanding that they get his pronouns right or face legal consequences for hate crime, after police addressed him as “sir” rather than “they.”

In 2020, the actor was seen was seen in a bizarre video that appeared to show him choking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Watch Below:

Recently, the woman in the video said the incident started after the two were joking about who would win in a fight, but their interaction escalated from being “fun and games” to something violent, after the actor allegedly began taking the situation seriously.

Last month, a new allegation emerged against Miller from a former friend, Nadia, who claims he harassed her in Germany earlier this year.

In February, Miller was “set off” after Nadia asked him to stop smoking inside her apartment, the former friend said.

“I asked [Miller] to leave about 20 times, maybe more,” Nadia said, adding that the actor started insulting her, calling her a “transphobic piece of shit” and a “Nazi.”

“It became so, so stressful for me,” she said. “[Miller] was going around my house, looking at everything, touching everything, spreading tobacco leaves on the floor. It felt disgusting and very intrusive.”

Nonetheless, The Flash is set for a June 2023 release.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.