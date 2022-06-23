‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Accused of Housing Three Children on a Farm Filled with Guns and Drugs

The Flash star Ezra Miller — who has been accused of grooming a teenager since she was 12 years old, as well as acting inappropriately toward a separate child — is now accused of housing three young children and their mother at his farm in Stamford, Vermont.

Miller has been hosting a 25-year-old mother and her three young children at his Vermont farm, which has the children’s father worried, as well as two other individuals with knowledge of the situation, according to a report by Rolling Stone.

The two others with knowledge of the situation told Rolling Stone that it is an unsafe environment for children, claiming there are unattended firearms around the actor’s home.

One of the sources alleged that there was an incident in which a one-year-old child picked up a loose bullet and put it in her mouth. Both sources also claimed that there has been frequent and heavy marijuana usage in front of the children.

The mother, on the other hand, says that Miller helped her escape from a “violent and abusive ex,” claiming the actor “helped me finally — have a safe environment for my three very young children.”

The mother called Miller’s farm “a healing haven for us,” telling Rolling Stone, that Miller “may have firearms for self-defense purposes and they are stored in a part of the house that the children never go in.”

Not all mothers, however, feel the same way about the Justice League actor.

A Greenfield, Massachusetts, mother and her 12-year-old child recently obtained a temporary harassment prevention order against Miller, alleging the actor had intimidated their family by brandishing a firearm during an argument, and acted inappropriately toward the child.

Similarly, parents of a separate child also recently obtained a protective order against Miller, accusing the actor of “physically and emotionally abusing” and grooming their teenager since she was 12 years old.

In addition to the recent grooming allegations, Miller has been arrested twice this year in Hawaii — the first time in March, after officers responded to a report of a disorderly bar patron, and the second time in April, for an alleged assault.

