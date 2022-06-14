Authorities ‘Cannot Locate’ ‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Following Grooming Allegations

Authorities are unable to “locate or serve” The Flash star Ezra Miller with an order accusing the actor of “physically and emotionally abusing” and grooming a teenager since she was 12 years old.

The parents of an 18-year-old have obtained a protective order against Miller, according to a report by Los Angeles Times. But “the Court cannot locate or serve” the actor after a judge approved the interim order last week.

Chase Iron Eyes and his wife, Sara Jumping Eagle, reportedly petitioned the Standing Rock Sioux tribal court in North Dakota to issue an order of protection for their child, Tokata Iron Eyes.

Court documents show that the parents are accusing Miller of “psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating and endangering the safety and welfare of Tokata Iron Eyes.”

“Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata,” the filing read.

Chase Iron Eyes told Los Angeles Times Thursday that he and the court “have no idea of knowing where Tokata and Ezra are to gain help from other jurisdictions” in order to serve or enforce the order.

“They move around so much [that] we’re stuck in this legal limbo situation, and we can’t serve them in any place they’re in long enough,” he continued. “We’re working very hard to get this order enforced, wherever they are.”

The teen’s father added that while Tokata is 18, he and his wife are still considered the teen’s legal guardians under tribal court rules.

Tokata released a video saying she was making decisions on her own, and that she’s “disappointed in my parents and the press.”

Last month, when the parents went to Santa Monica, California, to conduct a wellness check on their teen, Sara Jumping Eagle ended up filing a police report with the Santa Monica Police Department, claiming Miller assaulted her.

“Tokata needs help without Ezra’s interference,” Sara Jumping Eagle told Los Angeles Times. “Ezra is a 29-year-old person who needs to get help on their own path and not interfere with Tokata’s development as their own person.”

Miller allegedly met Tokata in 2016 — when he was 23 and she was 12 — at the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota. The actor then exhibited a “pattern of corrupting a minor,” according to the the family’s petition.

The court being unable to locate Miller amid grooming allegations comes after a series of scandals involving the embattled actor.

Miller has been arrested twice this year in Hawaii — the first time in March, after officers responded to a report of a disorderly bar patron, with the second arrest in April, for an alleged assault.

During one of his Hawaii arrests, the actor gave police a stern warning as they apprehended him, telling arresting officers to get his pronouns right, or face legal consequences for hate crime — after police addressed him as “sir” rather than “they.”

Additionally, Miller was seen in a bizarre video that appeared to show choking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland, in 2020.

