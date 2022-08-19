Peter Schweizer: Americans Have Gone to Jail for Doing Far Less Than What Hunter Biden Has Done

Peter Schweizer, Breitbart News Senior Contributor, President of the Government Accountability Institute, and #1 New York Times bestselling author of Red Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, said Hunter Biden is benefiting from a double standard when it comes to his highly questionable foreign ties, saying other Americans have gone to jail for doing far less.

In an interview with Newsmax on Thursday, Peter Schweizer alleged Hunter Biden has acted as a lobbyist for foreign entities based on evidence from his laptop and commercial activities, and has violated the law, namely the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

“There have been Americans over the last five, six years, especially, that have gone to jail for doing far less on that front than Hunter Biden himself has done,” Schweizer said. “Not to mention the tax evasion and the questions about foreign corruption.”

Schweizer compared the Justice Department’s lenient treatment of Hunter Biden to the FBI’s recent raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

“It’s wildly inconsistent and it seems like it depends on whether you have a ‘D’ or an ‘R’ after your name what kind of experience you’re going to have with law enforcement.”

Schweizer was among the first to report extensively on the Biden family’s foreign business dealings in the books Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption.

Last year, he said the GAI had confirmed that President Joe Biden “was a direct beneficiary” of Hunter Biden’s financial deals with foreign interests.