Meghan Markle Debuts Podcast with Rant On How Ambition Is Now a ‘Terrible, Terrible Thing, for a Woman’

Meghan Markle kicked off her new Spotify podcast series “Archetypes” on Tuesday with a feminist rant, complaining that ambition has become a “terrible, terrible” thing for women.

The Duchess of Sussex devoted her first episode to a conversation with tennis great Serena Williams during which the ex-member of the royal family explored the concept of being “ambitious.”

“I don’t remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ‘ambitious’ until I started dating my now husband [Prince Harry],” the Duchess said, according to a People magazine report.

“And um, apparently ambition is, uh… a terrible, terrible thing, for a woman that is — according to some. So, since I’ve felt the negativity behind it, it’s really hard to un-feel it. I can’t unsee it, either, in the millions of girls and women who make themselves smaller — so much smaller — on a regular basis.”

She's here ✨ Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex brings us a new podcast. Welcome to Archetypes https://t.co/6qNeebTGxQ pic.twitter.com/T9BvTkTAOS — Spotify (@Spotify) August 23, 2022

Meghan Markle has promoted “Archetypes” as the podcast “where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back.”

During the episode, the Duchess also recounted the time she wrote to Hillary Clinton in an effort to pressure Procter & Gamble concerning a commercial for dishwashing liquid. The commercial was aimed at women, which Meghan Markle found objectionable.

It was an “awakening to the millions of ways, big and small, that our society tries to box women in, to hold women back, to tell women who and what they should and can be,” she said.

The episode also featured a chat with Dr. Laura Cray, a UC Berkeley professor and expert on “gender in the workplace,” and a brief appearance by Prince Harry.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com