Samantha Bee and Soledad O’Brien Team Up for Pro-Abortion Docuseries

Left-wing former late night host Samantha Bee — whose Full Frontal show was recently canceled after seven seasons — is teaming up with Soledad O’Brien — whose Starting Point show was canceled by CNN in 2013 — for a woke pro-abortion docuseries about a so-called “shit show” involving women’s health care.

Bee, who infamously called Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt” and encouraged her viewers to harass a Supreme Court justice, is teaming up with the former CNN anchor for a docuseries on the so-called “shit show” regarding “women’s health” in the United States.

“To put it bluntly, women’s health is a shit show and it’s far past time to shine a light on how 51% of our country is neglected, overlooked and misled when it comes to healthcare,” O’Brien told Deadline.

EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Bee and Soledad O’Brien are teaming up to tackle the women’s healthcare crisis in the U.S. Deadline understands that the pair are to front a comedic docuseries on the topic https://t.co/ZkKwyh3nCk — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 22, 2022

The former CNN anchor went on to claim that the series is “necessary” because women’s lives are at risk now that the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, sending abortion laws back to state legislatures.

“In the wake of Roe being overturned, this show is not just relevant, it is absolutely necessary because women’s lives are on the line,” she said.

The two canceled TV hosts say they are “done using their inside voices,” Deadline reports.

In June, Bee reacted to the reality that women may not be able to as easily kill their unborn children in a post-Roe America by calling on her viewers to “raise hell in every restaurant Alito eats at for the rest of his life,” adding, “if Republicans have made our lives hell, it’s time to return the favor.”

