‘Stay Freaky, Have Great Vagina’: MTV VMAs Cringe Moments from Political Rants to Men Making Out

MTV’s Video Music Awards (VMAs) was filled with cringe moments at New Jersey’s Prudential Stadium on Sunday night. During the award ceremony, viewers saw everything from unhinged political rants from Hollywood stars to men making during a musical performance.

In one instance, pop singer Lizzo — who has an estimated net worth of $12 million, bragged about her bank account being “so fat” — claimed she is oppressed and begged her fans to “vote to change some of these laws that are oppressing us.”

Watch Below:

Lizzo while accepting the Video for Good award at the #VMAs: “Your vote means everything to me, it means everything to making a change in this country … When you’re voting for your favorite artist, vote to change some of these laws that are oppressing us.” pic.twitter.com/19UpJv3rkD — The Recount (@therecount) August 29, 2022

Puerto Rican sensation Bad Bunny, who was named artist of the year, was seen making out with one of his male backup dancers during his performance from Yankee Stadium for the VMAs on Sunday.

First, the rapper leaned over and kissed one of his female backup dancers. Right after that, he turned to his other side and performed the same action on his male backup dancer.

Watch Below:

bad bunny besando a sus bailarines pic.twitter.com/zDwsk9RElm — yahir (@aguuacero) August 29, 2022

At another point during the VMAs show, Bros and Disney’s Lion King star Billy Eichner also strode to center stage, where he launched a smear-filled attack on what he called “all the homophobes on the Supreme Court.”

“Bros is making history as the first gay rom-com ever made by a major studio,” Eichner said to the crowd, urging them to see it. “And the first where every role is played by an openly LGBTQ actor.”

“We need to show all the homophobes like Clarence Thomas and all the homophobes on the Supreme Court that we want gay love stories and we support LGBTQ people,” the comedian added.

Watch Below:

Please listen to @billyeichner’s speech on the #VMAs stage, and then listen to it again. 🌈 pic.twitter.com/ZRQLgvAYwc — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 29, 2022

At the end of the show, rapper Nicki Minaj, who was one of the VMA emcees — alongside fellow rappers L Cool J and Jack Harlow — bizarrely concluded the evening by shouting, “Stay super freaky, have great vagina, I love you.”

MTV’s 2022 VMAs makes for the latest display of debauchery that is typically seen at award shows.

Earlier this year, actor Will Smith was infamously seen marching onto the Oscars stage, where he smacked comedian Chris Rock across the face after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.