Donald Trump Jr. on ‘My Son Hunter’: ‘I Want It to Be Successful Because I Want People to Understand Just How Important This Is’

Donald Trump wants the upcoming film My Son Hunter to be a success because he believes it represents conservatives fighting back.

“I want it to be successful because I want people to understand just how important this is,” Trump said. “We’re fighting for our values. We’re fighting for our country, and we’re just fighting for the future that we want to leave our children.”

Trump’s remarks came during a panel discussion Thursday on Truth Social following the release of the My Son Hunter trailer, which has garnered over 3.5 million cross-platform views since its debut on Truth Social.

Watch the trailer:

During the Truth Social panel—which was hosted by former California congressman and current Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes—Trump noted that conservatives are now busy “building their own” and “taking on the power structures that have been so heavily dominated by the left.”

Trump sees My Son Hunter as “part of the tip of the spear” in this conservative fight back.

“The one thing I can say that’s been great about Joe Biden and this administration is it’s been so disastrous that the people who have been agnostic [who] have been too busy to get involved in politics or thought they were too busy to get involved in politics… they’re involved! They’re motivated, they’re watching, and they’re getting it,” Trump said. “I think we’re creating an entire new economy, as we speak, with all of the things that are going on. And this [film] is going to be part of the tip of the spear of that. So, I want it to be successful because I want people to understand just how important this is. We’re fighting for our values. We’re fighting for our country, and we’re just fighting for the future that we want to leave our children. With my five young kids, I want to make sure I leave them in America they recognize.”

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow sees Breitbart’s distribution of My Son Hunter as embracing the legacy of the company’s founder Andrew Breitbart.

“I’m very proud—and I know everyone at Breitbart is—to be extending Andrew Breitbart’s legacy. He of course famously said, ‘Politics is downstream of the culture.’ It is the culture that is really the driving force in American life, and there is no one who executed on that premise more in recent years than the Trump family,” Marlow said during the Truth Social panel discussion.

My Son Hunter, which marks Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution, was a crowdfunded project inspired by the investigative reporting of Peter Schweizer and Breitbart News about the Biden family’s corruption—reporting which, as the film’s director Robert Davi noted, the media and Big Tech sought to censor during the 2020 election.

As Trump and Nunes noted, Truth Social was created as an alternative to Big Tech censorship and cancel culture, and the platform has already proven itself successful in helping artists overcome woke cancellation.

Truth Social’s recent success in promoting John Rich’s anti-woke anthem “Progress”—which skyrocketed to the top of global digital sales charts after Truth Social promoting it—is a perfect example of the power of the new platform.

Nunes expressed his hope that the platform can “recreate” that same success with its promotion of My Son Hunter.

My Son Hunter—which is available for pre-order now and will be available for download and streaming starting September 7—stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and the Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Dead Pool, Heist) as a Secret Service Agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden.

