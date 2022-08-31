Watch: Ever Heard of Laptop from Hell? Public Reactions to ‘My Son Hunter’ Trailer

Fresh off its debut on Truth Social, the full-length trailer for Breitbart’s upcoming feature film My Son Hunter went viral. It has currently garnered over four million cross-platform views on social media, and it’s still climbing. We wanted to get firsthand reactions to the trailer and determine if folks were familiar with the Hunter Biden “Laptop from Hell” story that Big Tech and the establishment media tried so hard to bury. So, we sent Breitbart reporter Ashley Oliver onto the streets of D.C. to get the public’s reaction. Not surprisingly, many were not even aware of the Hunter laptop story at all. Watch the video above and see what she found out.

My Son Hunter, which marks Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution, was a crowdfunded project inspired by the investigative reporting of Peter Schweizer and Breitbart News about the Biden family’s corruption—reporting which the establishment media and Big Tech sought to censor during the 2020 election.

The film’s director Robert Davi described My Son Hunter as Hunter Biden’s “laptop exploded onto film.”

My Son Hunter—which is available for pre-order now and will be available for download and streaming starting September 7—stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and the Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Dead Pool, Heist) as a Secret Service Agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden.

