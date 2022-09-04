The era-defining comedy of Dave Chappelle and Norm Macdonald lost at the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday to pop star Adele, whose CBS special that was produced in association with Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions took home the award for pre-recorded variety special.

Adele: One Night Only — which, in case you forgot, aired on CBS in November — featured the British singer performing numbers from her new album at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

Chances are you haven’t forgotten about Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special The Closer, which was also among the nominees. The Closer became a cultural lightning rod last year when transgender activists denounced the comedian for his numerous jokes about trans people and his declaration that “I’m team ‘terf.'”

Netflix employees staged a walkout in protest of the show, demanding the streamer yank the program from its service.

Transgender Netflix employees also released a list of demands of senior management, including a call for more transgender and “non-binary” content and more trans personnel at the highest levels of the company.

Chappelle’s The Closer also lost out to Adele in the category of directing for a variety special category.

The late Norm Macdonald was also nominated for Netflix’s posthumously released Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special.

Like Chappelle, Macdonald was a rarity among comedians who didn’t bow to the woke mob or engage in left-wing grandstanding.

The other nominees in the pre-recorded variety special category were HBO’s 20th anniversary Harry Potter special, and CBS’ One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

