Jennifer Lawrence Pushes Gun Control After Making Tens of Millions from Films with On-Screen Firearms

Actress Jennifer Lawrence, who has used guns ranging from pump shotguns to .45 caliber pistols on-screen in four different films, is pushing gun control for the American people in a new interview with Vogue.

In the Vogue interview, which is set to hit newsstands on September 12, 2022, Lawrence complained that “people are still voting for politicians who receive money from the NRA.”

She added, “It blows my mind. I mean if Sandy Hook didn’t change anything? We as a nation just went, Okay! We are allowing our children to lay down their lives for our right to a second amendment that was written over 200 years ago.”

The Internet Movie Firearms Database (IMFDB) notes that Lawrence has used five different firearms in the course of four films:

She used a 12-gauge, double-barrel shotgun in Winter’s Bone (2010)

She also used a Remington 541 bolt-action rifle in Winter’s Bone

She used a Glock 17 9mm in House at the End of the Street (2012)

She used an M1911A .45 ACP in X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

She used a Remington 870 Shotgun in Joy (2015)

The actress earned $6 million for the X-Men sequel and $15 million for her starring role in Joy.

Vogue noted that Lawrence made clear her belief that the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 23, 2022, ruling, striking New York’s proper cause requirement for concealed carry, was actually a means of “expanding gun rights.”

Breitbart News reported that Associate Justice Clarence Thomas pointed summarized the gist of the ruling by noting the Second Amendment protects an “individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.”

Vogue described Lawrence as “incensed” by the ruling.

