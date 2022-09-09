‘My Son Hunter’ Star John James on Portraying Joe Biden: No ‘Caricatures,’ We Had to ‘Find the Truth in These Characters’

Actor John James, who portrayed President Joe Biden in the film My Son Hunter, said on Wednesday’s edition of Monica Crowley’s eponymous podcast that his portrayal was a search for “truth” in his character grounded in commitment against performing “a poor imitation” of the president.

James said partisan political concerns prevented Hollywood personalities and companies from taking on the script for My Son Hunter.

“The amazing thing is the script,” James stated during a joint interview with actor Robert Davi, who directed My Son Hunter. Hollywood would have lauded the story as “incredible” and “unbelievable,” he assessed, “if it wasn’t about the Bidens.”

James and Davi expressed shared commitment to a good faith portrayal of the film’s characters, including Joe Biden and Hunter Biden.

“I’ve always humanized my characters,” Davi stated. “I didn’t want to demonize any of the characters in the script.”

James remarked, “[Robert Davi] said that he wasn’t going to make caricatures of anyone, or makes fun of anyone. That exactly was my approach when I started working on the role. I’m not going to do poor imitation of Joe Biden. I have to find the truth in these characters, [and] in my character, Joe Biden.”

Crowley asked James if he had been subjected to political retaliation due to his depiction of Joe Biden.

Monica Crowley asked, “Have you gotten any blowback from the Hollywood community?”

James replied, “I have not, and that was one of the things I did have to consider when I took on this role. Of course I had to, however, it’s tough being the first, and what we’re doing here is we’re telling a story. This is a motion picture. This is art. Art is meant to instill emotion.”

He concluded, “Mark my words, there will be more Hunter Biden movies in the future from Hollywood. They can put their own spin on it. So am I concerned? No. I hope they see me as an actor, not a political activist. I’m an actor. That’s what I do, and if that’s not the case, so be it.”

