Climate Crusader Brad Pitt Spotted Boarding Private Jet

Climate change alarmist actor Brad Pitt — who once claimed “there is no future” after President Donald Trump pulled out of the Paris climate agreement — was recently spotted boarding a gas-guzzling private jet with friends in Los Angeles, California.

Pitt, who was clad in an orange suit, rainbow shoes, and a white bucket hat, was seen boarding the jet on Monday, with his belongings in a backpack and a guitar on his back, according to a report by Daily Mail.

In 2017, the Fight Club star made a surprise appearance as a weatherman on Comedy Central to deliver a gloomy forecast for the world following then-President Donald Trump’s withdrawal of the United States from the Paris climate agreement.

“So things are going to be getting warmer in this area here, and in this area here,” Pitt said, pointing to the Eastern and Western hemispheres.

After being asked by Jim Jefferies if he had “any future forecasts,” Pitt replied by plainly stating, “There is no future.”

In 2018, Pitt and fellow actor Leonardo DiCaprio were featured in a NowThis video encouraging midterm election turnout by highlighting several left-wing causes such as climate change and gun control.

Pitt is just one of the many celebrities who lecture the American public about issues like the environment and climate change, only to later be caught riding jets or yachts for luxury, privacy, and/or convenience.

Similarly, DiCaprio — who earlier this year claimed that planet Earth has “literally” nine years left on its “ticking clock” — is relentlessly seen expanding his carbon footprint by doing one of his favorite things: hanging out on a yacht.

In July, the Titanic star was caught on a yacht in Saint-Tropez, France, enjoying his so-called “off-season.” Earlier this year, DiCaprio was again seen yachting — this time with his then-girlfriend Camila Morrone — in St Barts.

Shirtless Leonardo DiCaprio lounges on a yacht with p—y posse pal Lukas Haas https://t.co/PuNR4L0uh0 pic.twitter.com/E55bTp9CRe — Page Six (@PageSix) January 6, 2022

Meanwhile, pop star Taylor Swift has been named “the biggest celebrity CO2e polluter of this year so far,” according to research from Yard, a sustainable marketing agency that gathered data on the celebrities with the “worst private jet Co2 emissions” in 2022.

The data shows that the “Don’t Blame Me” singer’s private jet has flown 170 times since January, with an average flight time of just 80 minutes, and an average of 139.36 miles per flight.

“Taylor’s jet has amassed a vast 22,923 minutes in the air — 15.9 days. Quite a large amount considering that she is not currently touring,” the research added. Representatives for Swift tried to counter the report by saying her plane is “loaned out regularly” to other VIP travelers.

