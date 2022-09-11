Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Apple TV’s ‘Gutsy’ series that Americans “worship” guns more than life.

Variety quoted Clinton’s comments, in which she said, in part, “Gun violence in our country is out of control. And it’s killing our kids. It’s outrageous we let this happen, and that there are people who worship guns more than they worship life.”

Hillary Clinton: “Gun violence in our country is out of control. It’s outrageous that we allow this to happen, and that there are people that worship guns more than they worship life.” #TIFF22 #Gutsy pic.twitter.com/U9sxAAv7LJ — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 10, 2022

Clinton did not mention that surging gun violence is especially acute in Democrat-run cities.

For example, Breitbart News reported that 55 people were shot — 11 fatally — over Labor Day weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago. Clinton did not mention these instances of gun violence.

Moreover, Dem0crat-controlled California, which was number one for gun control in 2021, was also number one for “active shooter incidents” that same year. And Los Angeles, California’s largest city, is seeing unprecedented surges in violence.

On July 16, 2022, the LAPD issued a warning urging L.A. shoppers to “be cautious of displaying high-value property in public: such as purses, watches, and jewelry.” Clinton did not mention the danger shoppers face in Democrat-run L.A.

On September 6, 2022, FOX 8 Live noted that Democrat-run New Orleans recorded more homicides between January 1, 2022, and September 5, 2022, than the city witnessed in all of 2020. However, when Clinton referenced gun violence, she did not say anything about the skyrocketing homicides in New Orleans.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.