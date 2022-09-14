‘My Son Hunter’ True Fact: Hunter Biden Secured $1.5 Billion from CCP Following China Trip with VP Joe Biden

My Son Hunter, the new movie from Breitbart News, is a fact-based dramatization of the life of debauchery and corruption lived by the first son Hunter Biden. Although the movie takes certain artistic liberties, many scenes portray true accounts of the Biden scion’s life; this “True Fact” series will detail those accuracies.

True Fact: Hunter Biden inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Bank of China, just 12 days after he visited China with his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden created Bohai Harvest RST (BHR), a private equity firm bankrolled by the Chinese government, less than two weeks after he traveled with his father on Air Force Two to China in 2013.

Hunter scored the deal with the Chinese government despite having no background in private equity. “The deal he got in the Shanghai free-trade zone, nobody else had — Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Blackstone, nobody had this deal,” Peter Schweizer, senior contributor at Breitbart News and author of the bestseller Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends, reported. “The Chinese government has figured out that the way to get favorable treatment from policymakers in Washington, DC, is by, basically, signing sweetheart deals with the children of politicians because they think by doing so, they’ll get better policy positions from our government,” he continued.

Schweizer has also explained how then-VP Biden was criticized for being soft on China on the trip, when he was steering U.S. policy on China while allowing his son to close on the multi-billion dollar venture.

In December of 2013, Vice President Joe Biden flies to Asia for a trip, and the centerpiece for that trip is a visit to Beijing, China. To put this into context, in 2013, the Chinese have just exerted air rights over the South Pacific, the South China Sea. They basically have said, ‘If you want to fly in this area, you have to get Chinese approval. We are claiming sovereignty over this territory.’ Highly controversial in Japan, in the Philippines, and in other countries. Joe Biden is supposed to be going there to confront the Chinese. Well, he gets widely criticized on that trip for going soft on China. For basically not challenging them, and Japan and other countries are quite upset about this.

